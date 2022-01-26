Fortnite star SypherPK announces his livestreaming studio 'Oni Studios'

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan has announced his new project, a livestream and creator assistance brand named Oni Studios.

He has just introduced the next chapter of his career. Oni Studios is here to help streamers and content creators unlock their potential with tips, tricks, marketing, and more.

As one of the most popular streamers/content creators, the Fortnite player wants to use what he has learned to aid the next great creators under Oni Studios.

SypherPK is launching Oni Studios to help streamers and creators of all sizes

It all begins with a multi-million dollar project. A massive warehouse in Austin, TX is being transformed into the Oni Studios office. This gives the establishment a proper location to begin its work.

The building will be ready in 2022 with an arcade, streaming spaces, a basketball court, and offices for the work to be completed. Per Sypher, this is all under the control of his wife, who is operating as CEO.

SypherPK @SypherPK Welcome to the hub of the next generation of content creators @onistudiosgg Welcome to the hub of the next generation of content creators @onistudiosgg https://t.co/G0Tw4ASgH5

The video announcement was adamant that Oni Studios is not an esports organization. Instead, it is there to help creators achieve their dreams with various types of support.

Oni Studios will help with graphics, thumbnails, video ideas, editing, merchandise creation, marketing, and social media. Looking at the bigger picture, all of that is just barely scratching the surface.

A long-term business plan drives the true focus of Oni Studios. Growing channels across all platforms, implementing a brand, and executing that strategy is what SypherPK's goal is with the new studio.

Oni Studios @onistudiosgg



Watch our full announcement video on SypherPK's YT channel NOW bit.ly/3tXLmyU twitter.com/SypherPK/statu… SypherPK @SypherPK Welcome to the hub of the next generation of content creators @onistudiosgg Welcome to the hub of the next generation of content creators @onistudiosgg https://t.co/G0Tw4ASgH5 We're officially open for business!Watch our full announcement video on SypherPK's YT channel NOW We're officially open for business! Watch our full announcement video on SypherPK's YT channel NOW ➡️ bit.ly/3tXLmyU twitter.com/SypherPK/statu…

According to the popular content creator, there is much more coming from Oni Studios that has not been announced yet. For now, they are opening their doors and beginning to work with creators.

Oni Studios wants to work with up-and-coming creators as well as more established streamers to prove they are not a marketing firm or agency, but a ladder to the top of content creation.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul