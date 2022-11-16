Fortnite streamer Chap calls out Twitch for not paying and removing him from the Ads Incentive Program

Former Fortnite esports player Ryan "Chap" has made a revelatory statement against Twitch, declaring that he has allegedly been stripped of his earnings due to being flagged for "fraud." Through a Twitlonger, Chap shared further details of his apparent misfortune.
The former Fortnite pro stated that he is still in the dark regarding the nature of Twitch's mistreatment. Furthermore, he remarked that he was removed from the platform's Ads Incentive Program. For those unaware, the program allows creators to receive a "predetermined" payout for streaming a certain amount of hours on Twitch.
Taking to his Twitter account, he posted the Twitlonger link, captioning it:
"Why I haven't been streaming lately and what Twitch is doing"
"I feel betrayed I feel helpless" - Chap expresses his disappointment at being stripped of his earnings
Chap has revealed that following his pursuit of the game called The Cycle Frontier, he received unprecedented growth on his Twitch channel. However, two to three months following his successful venture, Twitch decided to flag his account for "fraud."
He stated:
"Around 2-3 months later I noticed that my payment method wasn't working for twitch and went to change it to no avail. I made a support ticket and received no reply so I reached out to my twitch partner manager and got a reply that my account has been essentially flagged for "fraud.""
Furthermore, he also revealed that Twitch had communicated to him that his account was removed from their Ads Incentive Program, which meant that Chap was unable to receive his monthly payments.
He also pointed out that he has been associated with Twitch for over four years without any blemishes such as bans or TOS violations. Hence, the recent penalty left him scratching his head. He elaborated:
"Twitch refused to elaborate on what I even had done and want me to appeal something that I DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT THEY ARE ACCUSING ME OF. This is absolutely ridiculous to do to anyone, especially someone who has streamed on your website for 4 years with ZERO issues, bans, or ANYTHING."
He concluded his Twitlonger by saying:
"I feel betrayed I feel helpless and I am not sure what to do other than to go public with this and try to make it so this never happens to anyone ever again."
He also posted screenshots of the conversation between him and his Twitch manager:
In a separate Tweet, he reiterated that his goal was to raise awareness and make sure that other Twitch creators do not face such an ordeal. He posted:
Fans respond to the streamer's account
Chap received a slew of replies from the gaming community. Most of the comments pointed out the arbitrary actions taken by Twitch. Words of encouragement followed his post.
Here are some of the reactions:
Twitch is yet to respond to Chap's entreaties. It remains to be seen if the Amazon-owned platform can find a viable solution to the streamer's problems.
