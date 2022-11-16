Fortnite streamer Chap calls out Twitch for not paying and removing him from the Ads Incentive Program

Former Fortnite esports player Ryan "Chap" has made a revelatory statement against Twitch, declaring that he has allegedly been stripped of his earnings due to being flagged for "fraud." Through a Twitlonger, Chap shared further details of his apparent misfortune.

The former Fortnite pro stated that he is still in the dark regarding the nature of Twitch's mistreatment. Furthermore, he remarked that he was removed from the platform's Ads Incentive Program. For those unaware, the program allows creators to receive a "predetermined" payout for streaming a certain amount of hours on Twitch.

Taking to his Twitter account, he posted the Twitlonger link, captioning it:

"Why I haven't been streaming lately and what Twitch is doing"

"I feel betrayed I feel helpless" - Chap expresses his disappointment at being stripped of his earnings

Chap has revealed that following his pursuit of the game called The Cycle Frontier, he received unprecedented growth on his Twitch channel. However, two to three months following his successful venture, Twitch decided to flag his account for "fraud."

"Around 2-3 months later I noticed that my payment method wasn't working for twitch and went to change it to no avail. I made a support ticket and received no reply so I reached out to my twitch partner manager and got a reply that my account has been essentially flagged for "fraud.""

Furthermore, he also revealed that Twitch had communicated to him that his account was removed from their Ads Incentive Program, which meant that Chap was unable to receive his monthly payments.

He also pointed out that he has been associated with Twitch for over four years without any blemishes such as bans or TOS violations. Hence, the recent penalty left him scratching his head. He elaborated:

"Twitch refused to elaborate on what I even had done and want me to appeal something that I DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT THEY ARE ACCUSING ME OF. This is absolutely ridiculous to do to anyone, especially someone who has streamed on your website for 4 years with ZERO issues, bans, or ANYTHING."

"I feel betrayed I feel helpless and I am not sure what to do other than to go public with this and try to make it so this never happens to anyone ever again."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Further logs show his difficulty communicating an appeal to Twitch, as they STILL have not told him the exact reason he was tagged with fraudulent activity. And they even re-welcomed him back to the Ad program without telling him what he was being investigated for begin with Further logs show his difficulty communicating an appeal to Twitch, as they STILL have not told him the exact reason he was tagged with fraudulent activity. And they even re-welcomed him back to the Ad program without telling him what he was being investigated for begin with https://t.co/zGmgFjAxeV

Chap @ChapFN My main reason for going public is to stop this from happening to less fortunate people who would be absolutely destroyed by not being paid for 3+ months AND losing 50% of their income My main reason for going public is to stop this from happening to less fortunate people who would be absolutely destroyed by not being paid for 3+ months AND losing 50% of their income

Chap received a slew of replies from the gaming community. Most of the comments pointed out the arbitrary actions taken by Twitch. Words of encouragement followed his post.

thwifo @thwifo @ChapFN Hold on let me make a few calls @ChapFN Hold on let me make a few calls

Scotty @fourzer0seven @ChapFN sorry to hear that man, hope you get it situated @ChapFN sorry to hear that man, hope you get it situated

"You're banned for doing something wrong. Appeal it by proving you did nothing wrong."



What did I do wrong?



"All we can say is you def did something wrong. Can you prove you didn't??"



oh okay Twitch 🙃 @ChapFN classic Twitch.."You're banned for doing something wrong. Appeal it by proving you did nothing wrong."What did I do wrong?"All we can say is you def did something wrong. Can you prove you didn't??"oh okay Twitch 🙃 @ChapFN classic Twitch.."You're banned for doing something wrong. Appeal it by proving you did nothing wrong."What did I do wrong?"All we can say is you def did something wrong. Can you prove you didn't??"oh okay Twitch 🙃

MrBeano @theMrBeano @JakeSucky And this is how twitch will kill their platform. Make streamers reliant upon ad revenue and then make false claims of fraudulent activity so they so they don't have to pay the streamer off of the automated ads that will still run as long as they are an affiliate/partner @JakeSucky And this is how twitch will kill their platform. Make streamers reliant upon ad revenue and then make false claims of fraudulent activity so they so they don't have to pay the streamer off of the automated ads that will still run as long as they are an affiliate/partner

Pride @ParallelPride @JakeSucky Third time I've heard about this happening... this week ALONE. Terrifying for people who depend on Twitch for a living, they need to figure this out ASAP @JakeSucky Third time I've heard about this happening... this week ALONE. Terrifying for people who depend on Twitch for a living, they need to figure this out ASAP

IM IN MY 🎒 @oakland_a98 @JakeSucky Chap use to be my fave Fortnite streamer when I watched smh hope it works out @JakeSucky Chap use to be my fave Fortnite streamer when I watched smh hope it works out

Twitch is yet to respond to Chap's entreaties. It remains to be seen if the Amazon-owned platform can find a viable solution to the streamer's problems.

