Fortnite streamer LazarBeam reveals he made over $1 million in a month

Popular streamer Lannan "LazarBeam" Eacott has revealed that he made an incredible amount of money when Fortnite was at its peak.

The YouTuber made the revelations during an appearance on the latest episode of The Fellas podcast, hosted by Callum "Calfreezy" Airey and Josh "TheBurntChip" Larkin. Lachlan "Lachlan" Ross Power was also a guest on the episode.

LazarBeam explained how the Epic Games' Support-a-Creator program helped him earn a lot of money for a while. He said:

"In one month? It's not as much as Ninja's classic 5 million in a month clip, I'll tell you that."

When asked if he has earned over a million dollars in a month, the 27-year-old said:

"There was a (month...I have in my history, yes, over one month, made more than ($1 million)."

(Timestamp: 5:20)

Epic Games' Support-a-Creator affiliate program allows viewers to pay an extra incentive to their favorite content creators.

The system provides content creators with a special purchase code that their followers can use when they buy anything in-game. Five percent of any in-game items bought would then go to the content creators. Through this program, many major Fortnite streamers, earned a lot of money on a consistent basis.

LazarBeam also revealed that when he changed his creator code to "Lazar," his income increased two-fold. This was mainly due to the fact that many children preferred to type a single word rather than a three-syllabic code. He said:

"When I changed my code from Lazarbeam to Lazar, I saw, like, it doubled... Just becasue kids on the PlayStation don't like entering the whole thing."

According to the Australian streamer, since his name has a lot of variations, other content creators with similar names must have inadvertently earned a lot of money.

Fans react to LazarBeam's interview on The Fellas podcast

Many fans have reacted to the latest episode of The Fellas podcast. Some viewers were impressed with the content of the episode, while others were unsurprised that Fortnite, in its prime, helped streamers make a lot of money.

Here are some of the reactions that were shared in response to the latest episode:

Fans react to the latest episode (Image via The Fellas YouTube)

The Fellas is one of the fastest-growing podcasts in the United Kingdom. The latest episode of the podcast was filmed in Brisbane. It remains to be seen who else will be invited to the podcast next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh