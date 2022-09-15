"That's enemy of the state number one" - Andrew Tate, Patrick Bet-David discuss Elon Musk

On September 13, 2022, controversial internet personality Emory Andrew Tate III, popularly known as Andrew Tate, was featured on the PBD Podcast, hosted by Iranian-born American entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David.

Elon Musk was bought up during the conversation, and Bet-David recalled something that Errol Musk (the former's father) once said about a man's most important role:

"The most important role a man has is to populate."

After discussing the number of Elon Musk's children, Bet-David said:

"You're talking about the richest man in the world. Possibly one of the smartest brains in the world. One of the best trolls in the world. One of the most necessary forces in the world, where the people that are not fans of you, you know, can't stand him."

Patrick Bet-David then referred to Elon Musk as the "enemy of the state" after citing his $44 billion Twitter buyout. He stated:

"That's enemy of the state number one. They don't like the fact that he can just drop $44 billion to be able to buy Twitter, or do anything he's doing. What do you think about Elon Musk?"

"I love that he is a man of purpose": Andrew Tate on Elon Musk

When Patrick Bet-David asked Andrew Tate about his thoughts on Elon Musk, the former professional kickboxer stated that he "loved" the Tesla CEO. He said:

"Man, I love Elon Musk, and I love that he is a man of purpose, and I have so much respect for men of purpose. Most people who get his kind of paycheck, whenever he got it in the 90s, would have just cashed out. Hedonism and bulls**t. He decided to risk it all again to try and achieve the most impossible things."

Tate listed some noteworthy accomplishments and explained what he respected the most about "men as a whole":

"For some reason, there's some new mountain to climb, and that is what's beautiful about men, as a whole. All of the exploration on the planet, the deep sea, Antractica, Mount Everest, all of it was a man who had enough, and thought, 'No, I'm going to go anyway', and that's who Elon is. So, I have so much respect for him, because doesn't need to do any of the stuff he's doing."

He continued to express his admiration for Musk, saying:

"He's adopting the biggest problems in the world, and all the headache that comes with it. You're right, all the head, all the dislike, and all the pressure. He's adopting it anyway, and those are the kind of men, we need more of. Men who say, 'You know what? Yeah, I do have enough. It's not about enough.'"

Patrick Bet-David then asked Andrew Tate about someone else who would share the pedestal next to Elon Musk. Tate stated that he idolized "fighters" and believed Floyd Mayweather was the "best boxer in history."

Bet-David was surprised to hear the statement and asked whether Mayweather was ranked higher than Muhammad Ali. Tate replied:

"I mean, Ali's Ali. Right? But Mayweather's never lost. It's hard to; he's never lost to anybody, and I liked him because he was so clinical and so precise, and he took his ego out of it, and said, 'I want to have a longer career than everyone else, so I'm going to focus on not getting hit, and hitting him. I may not get the knockout. All right? I don't need the knockout. I've won.'"

Tate continued the discussion by stating that he respected the common man the most. He explained:

"I think I have so much respect for the common man. I say all the time to Tristan. Me and him will have our most in-depth conversations, when we're in our (Mercedes) S-Class, on our way to the private jet, and we see a street sweeper at 3 am in Romania, knowing he's getting 200 bucks a month. Me and T will look at him, and go, 'I respect that!'"

During the same podcast, Andrew Tate provided his take on the Logan Paul rivalry and claimed that he would fight the YouTuber for "free."

