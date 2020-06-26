Fortnite: Week 2 Challenge - Gather or Consume Foraged Items at the Orchard

The Fortnite community is already at work leveling up their battle passes and completing their week 2 challenges.

Here’s how to complete the challenge to gather or consume foraged items at the Orchard

(Image Credit: Gamespot)

Completing Challenges in the Fortnite Orchard

The Orchard is a location immediately to the north of the now flooded Frenzy Farm. The challenge should be simple enough, just make your way to the apple trees and start eating/collecting the fallen apples. Doing this five times will net you an easy 35000 XP and put you one challenge closer to completing all of your Fortnite Season 3 Week 2 challenges.

The Orchard: Location Information

Before you go on, it’s good to prepare for potential encounters with opponents looking to complete the same challenges as you. Fortnite players will find the Orchard light on loot but well stocked on wood, which means that players are encouraged to land elsewhere and move into the Orchard later. Frenzy Farms can make for a natural starting location, but the Orchard is also within short walking distance from Steamy Stacks and Pleasant Park, if you don’t mind getting your feet a bit wet along the way.

Approaching the location from an outside position and moving in will be good both for completing your challenge and for taking advantage of other players trying to do the same. By playing proactively, you can make sure any engagement that occurs there is in your favor.

Incorporating this week’s challenges into your game

This week’s challenges will encourage players to make drops more on the northern and western sides of the map. As a result, Fortnite players who drop in the far south and southeast parts of the map should notice a decrease in the amount of players within that region. Catty Corner in particular might become a good location to approach early in order to loot the vault and continue onto the rest of the game.