Fortnite: What is Fortgag

Fortnite is a game where style is king, and the player base knows this.

No wonder websites try to attract users with the promise of free skins or other goodies.

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Skins in Fortnite

Summer fest skins leaked in fortnite files pic.twitter.com/isfJWuBYoe — Chance bailey (@Chanceb71878949) June 30, 2020

The Fortnite community loves their skins, no doubt about it. Every patch, update, or media tie in brings with it an assortment of skins for players to pick over and play with as they choose. Other skins and cosmetics can be earned through gameplay, with a purchase of the battle pass of course, for those who want to stretch their V-bucks as long as they can.

However, for those short on cash, or who simply don’t want to spend the money to buy every skin they could possibly want, the temptation to look for an alternative source can be strong. Many unscrupulous sites use this to their advantage to tempt Fortnite players into visiting a malicious site in order to take advantage of this vulnerable community.

Fortgag’s Fortnite Skins, genuine or not

New Pack! It comes with a skin, back pack and 1,000 Vbucks! pic.twitter.com/bqX0dZdd53 — Dinnington Steelers (@Dinnoreal) June 30, 2020

Firstly, I would caution any person looking for anything free on the internet. Here’s a general rule, if you think you’re getting something for free, you aren’t. Even well known and highly used “free” websites, such as Facebook or YouTube, sell their user’s data in addition to advertisements in order to make money off of people who use their websites.

If a website does not look like it sells ads or user data, then it very well may be making its money elsewhere. With Fortgag, users are asked to complete “offers” in order to verify their accounts and earn their skins. These offers are clearly predatory and hoping to either steal information from its users, or simply trick them into purchasing or applying for something they do not need and will likely cost them money in the future.

(Image Credit: Fortgag)

In addition the the potential for having your data or account stolen, users also run the risk that using such websites violates Fortnite’s terms of services, meaning that if your account is associated with one of these sites you may find it suspended or banned. Surely no free skins can possibly be worth the potential for having all of the cosmetics collected so far lost forever.