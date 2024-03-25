Four Angry Men wins PEL 2024 Spring Week 4

Four Angry Men clinched the fourth weekly finals of the PEL 2024 Spring. The renowned club amassed 138 points, including 81 eliminations. After three poor weeks, the squad staged a remarkable comeback and emerged as the star performer in Week 4. The team suffered a slow start but embarked on an impressive run come the final day and captured the first spot.

The Chosen, who grabbed the first week, settled for second with 133 points in the fourth week after delivering a few top-notch performances. Their players, Beizhai and Alan, accrued 28 and 27 kills, respectively. So far, the team has shown promise in the tournament.

Overall standings of PEL 2024 Spring Week 4 Finals

Here is the overall scoreboard;

Four Angry Men - 138 points The Chosen - 133 points ThunderTalk Gaming - 126 points Vision Esports - 110 points TJB - 109 points Team PAI - 107 points Weibo Gaming - 106 points RSG - 101 points Wolves Esports - 99 points Tianba - 98 points TEC - 95 points All Gamers - 95 points JTeam - 92 points Nova Esports - 86 points LGD Gaming - 77 points KONE - 65 points

ThunderTalk Gaming finished third with 126 points, including 70 kills. The team enjoyed a good run compared to the previous three weeks of the PEL Spring. Notably, two former Nova Esports athletes, Yi and King, joined the firm earlier this year.

Vision Esports stood fourth in the overall chart with 110 points. Notably, the team replicated their fourth-place finish from the previous week. TJB, the second-best team of the third week, claimed fifth position with 109 points.

Weibo Gaming, who finished first after Day 2, slipped to seventh with 106 points after a string of poor performances in their last five games. RSG and Wolves settled for eighth and ninth with 101 and 99 points, respectively.

TEC, the winner of Week 2, had a modest run and finished 10th with 98 points. All Gamers and JTeam stood 12th and 13th with 95 and 92 points, respectively. Nova Esports, winners of the PMGO Qualifier, could only muster a 14th-placed finish with 86 points. Languishing in the bottom two of overall standings, LGD Gaming and KONE amassed 77 and 65 points, respectively. These teams will hope to improve their fortune in the remaining three weeks of the PEL 2024 Spring Regular Season.