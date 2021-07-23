Free Fire All Star Asia Day 1: Bomb Squad winners, prize pool, highlights, and more

The first day of the Free Fire All-Stars Asia 2021 came to a close. Team Indomee from Indonesia emerged as winners and took home 10,000 USD in prize money.

Team Indomee

FFAS Asia 2021 is a three-day conference that serves as a celebration for content creators in its global community and provides a platform where members can share their experiences. Tournaments are played in three different formats: Bomb Squad, Clash Squad, and Battle Royale, each lasting one day.

Free Fire All Star Asia schedule

Each team represented one of the eight Asian regions in a single-elimination best-of-three format. The winner of each round advanced to the semi-finals, followed by the Grand Finals. However, the finals were played in a best-of-five format.

Free Fire All Star Asia day 1: Bomb squad format

Team Dosa, which is made up of Legend, Pahadi, Soneeta, and Ritik, participated from the Indian region. During their seeding, they faced Team Boba from Taiwan but failed to defeat them with a 0-2 score.

Free Fire All-Stars 2021 Asia Knockout round results:-

Team Biryani (Pakistan) vs Team Pho (Vietnam) :- 1-2

:- 1-2 Team Dosa (India) vs Team Boba (Taiwan) :- 0-2

:- 0-2 Team Som Tum (Thailand) vs Team Durian ( MCP):- 2-0

vs Team Durian ( MCP):- 2-0 Team Indomee (Indonesia) vs Team Hilsha (Bangladesh):- 2-0

Semi-Finals:-

Team Pho vs Team Boba:- 2-0

vs Team Boba:- 2-0 Team Som Tum vs Team Indomee:- 1-2

Finals:-

Free Fire All Star Asia day 1 Final

The final of the best-of-five format was played between Team Pho and Team Indomee. The first match was won by the former with a 4-3 scoreline, while the second was won by Team Indomee, where Bion 9 took six kills to be awarded as the MVP.

But the run didn't stop there as the third round was also won by Team Indomee. However, Team Pho made a comeback in the fourth match with a scoreline of 4-3.

The fifth and final bout of the tournament was won by Team Indomee 4-3 as they clinched the final round. Their star player, Bion, helped them spearhead a comeback.

The second day of the tournament will start at 4:30 PM IST in Clash Squad mode. The format will be the same as Bomb Squad mode with single elimination rounds. The event will be streamed on Free Fire Esports Official Youtube, Facebook, and Booyah App.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul