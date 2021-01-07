Free Fire announces the official date for One Punch Man collaboration

There were recently multiple leaks surrounding a potential collaboration between Free Fire and the Japanese superhero franchise – One Punch Man.

To the delight of fans, all these leaks turned about to be true as the crossover was officially confirmed by Free Fire a few days ago.

In a social media post, Free Fire has now unveiled the release date for the upcoming collaboration.

Free Fire's social media post read:

“Three more days before our One-Punch Man collaboration begins! Let’s sound the trumpet to call for battle with the strongest man in history. And gather your energy for the challenge starting on the 10th January 2021. “

Fans are now immensely excited for the new events and in-game items which will be introduced in the fast-paced battle royale game as a result of this partnership.

The challenges are all set to commence from 10th January 2020. The picture that Free Fire shared also mentions ‘The Hero Trial’ and ‘Jan 23’, prompting many to believe that 23rd January could possibly be the peak day for the events.

Apart from this, no other details were revealed about the crossover. However, with the events just around the corner, new information is likely to emerge very soon.

Free Fire prepares for One Punch Man collaboration

The Free Fire OB25 Advance server featured two emotes called Obliteration and I’m Saitama, which are likely to be added as a part of this collaboration. Players can watch the emotes by clicking here.

Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena, in an earlier press release, was quoted as saying:

“We’re excited to welcome one of Japan’s most iconic heroes into the Free Fire universe. We’re always looking to create novel, in-game content infused with influences from across the world and believe that our partnership with One-Punch Man will offer our global community of players even more opportunities to battle in style.”

Earlier in December, Garena had announced a collaboration with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. As a result, the Chrono character was added to the game.

They had previously partnered with other celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, DJ Alok, KSHMR and more.

