Free Fire announces official release date of revamped version of Bermuda map

Free Fire features three maps for the battle royale mode, Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. The ranked mode has only two options, as Kalahari was withdrawn from the map pool a few months ago.

The announcement of Bermuda Remastered has managed to keep the players and fans buzzing. The map was released for the Clash Squad mode back in August, with the game's third-anniversary celebrations.

Fans are eagerly waiting for its release in the global version of the game. And it appears that this wait is soon going to end. In a social media post, the developers of Free Fire have announced the release date of Bermuda Remastered.

Also read: Techno Gamerz's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

Free Fire announces revamped version of Bermuda to be made available on January 1st

The social media post read:

"Dear Survivors, It's time to pluck up your courage as the New Bermuda is coming to Free Fire and along with it is bringing a whole new change in the game! Get ready to explore the new battle in Free Fire. Don't forget to download the content in-game now! "

According to the post, the new map will be introduced in the game on January 1st. However, players can download the map in advance.

Advertisement

How to download the ‘Bermuda Remastered’ map in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to download the new arena in Free Fire:

Step 1: They have to open the game and press the ‘Download Center’ tab present on top of the screen, as shown in the picture below:

Press the Download Center icon

Step 2: The list of downloading packs would appear on-screen.

Step 3: Users can choose the ‘Download’ icon located beside the name.

Select the download option

The map will soon be downloaded, and as mentioned earlier, it’ll be made available from January 1st. Also, it is essential to note that the download size is 85.81 MB.

Also read: B2K vs. PVS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?