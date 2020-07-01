Free Fire Brawler Bash tournament date and prize pool announced

The Free Fire Brawler Bash will start from 10th July and go on till 26th July.

The qualifier stage will kick off proceedings, with 36 teams advancing to the semis.

Free Fire Brawler Bash prize pool

Free Fire's rapid growth has gone somewhat under the radar over the last few months. But officials have taken the opportunity to get the best out of the game by announcing another official tournament this month. It will be known as the Free Fire Brawler Bash, and will be an open-to-all event.

Today, Free Fire eSports, on their official Instagram handle, announced information about the tournament, including prize pool and schedule. The tournament offers 150,000 diamonds as a reward for participating teams.

The FCC qualifier stage will be held on 10th July, and 36 teams will advance. The knockout rounds, divided into three groups, will start from 17th July and go on till 19th July. The finals will be held on 26th July.

Free Fire Brawler Bash dates

36 teams from the qualifier stage, also called the Free Fire Cup (FFC), will be selected and divided into three groups, named A, B and C. Each group will have 12 teams, and will follow the best of four format to determine qualifiers for the next round. The top four teams from each group will make it to the Finals, which will be played in the best of six format.

Free Fire Brawler Bash format

Free Fire sees record usage

In April 2020, Free Fire hit a record-high in monthly paying users, which has more than doubled year on year, while monthly paying users also accounted for over 10% of the game's monthly active players. Free Fire also holds the record for being one of the most-downloaded games ever, and of having 80 million-plus peak daily active users.

The player base is said to be increasing further, with the introduction of eSports events. So, get your squad ready and get ready to grind it out to become champions in the Free Fire Brawler Bash.

