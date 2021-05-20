Free Fire City Open 2021: Disqualified and qualified teams revealed

The online qualifiers of the 60 lakh-prize-pool Free Fire City Open (FFCO) 2021 concluded on 30th April. The top 12 teams from each region have qualified for their respective regional finals, which are scheduled from 15th June to 9th July.

Free Fire City Open

The qualified teams will compete in best-of-six matches, after which the champions will proceed to the national finals. The 2nd to 4th-ranked teams will get another chance to qualify and will be relegated to the regional play-ins.

Free Fire City Open Format

The regional play-ins are scheduled from 16th to 23rd of July, while the Free Fire City Open National finals will be played on 15th August.

The winner will get 15 lakhs in prize money, while the winner of the regional finals and play-ins will get 1 lakh in prize money.

In a shocking development, Total Gaming Esports and eight other teams have been disqualified from the tournament as they violated certain rules. This was found out when officials started an in-depth verification of the qualified teams. Garena Free Fire also banned eight teams during the online qualifiers, as they were using hacks during the tournament.

Disqualified teams from the Free Fire City Open 2021:

1) PVS GAMING (Banned player in the team)

2) Pvs Gaming (Banned player in the team)

3) NO_MERCY… (Banned player in the team)

4) TGB—ARMY (Banned player in the team)

5) unstoppable???? (Banned player in the team)

6) X-factor (Banned player in the team)

7) FOMZYvai (Multiple signups)

8 ) TG-Delhi. (Multiple signups)

9) LVL-AMATERASU (Failure to verify account ownership)

Qualified teams for their respective regional finals of Free Fire City Open:

Ahmedabad:

1) GJ-TEDDY

2) FEARLESS-4

3) NWA.

4) The-Extremee

5) BOLTREGIMENT

6) WAR HOUSE

7) City Slums

8 ) UNDERDOGS_77

9) ZERO-DEGREE

10) team_struglers

11) New Invention

12) UNITED_4HL

Chennai:

1) Raven Esports

2) JALLIKATTU_TN

3) SLUMBER_QUEEN

4) TITANS ESPORTS

5) BADGE-99.

6) MGC GAMING JK

7) Biowar-Tn

8 ) MAGILCHI 97

9) DAMAGE

10) JK-Newday

11) TGB_XTREME_LVL

12) MR24SQUAD

Delhi:

1) Team Revolution

2) LAST BREATH

3) NMYDELHI

4) Hawk Eye Esports

5) LVL_ICONIC

6) ᎠᏞㅤᎢOㅤႮᏦ

7) SURGICAL STRIKE.

8 ) GOD_LIKE

9) HEART~BREKAERS

10) GENOCIDE ES

11) ILLUSION.ES

12) TEAM-OP

Hyderabad:

1) AY ESPORTS

2) HYD-NAWABS

3) AS_TAKERS

4) TR4NSFORMERS

5) Mighty Raju

6) CAPTAINS

7) MBGTITAN'S

8 ) LAZY KIDS

9) DARKFIRE

10) LR7 HYD UNITED

11) Hyderabadiizzzz

12) TOXIC E-SPORTS

Kolkata:

1) Head Hunters

2) ART OF WAR

3) RULE BREAKERS

4) F.NO.FILTER

5) UNDERDOGSOR

6) SIXTH SENSE

7) INVINCIBLES ES

8 ) LA-GAMING

9) OLD-GENERATION

10) High-5!!

11) TEAM=FAB

12) Asin Clutchgods

Lucknow:

1) Frustrated×4?

2) Gyan Army

3) Zila Ghaziabad

4) SURVIVOR 4AM

5) Wrecking-crew

6) TEAM ELITE

7) God Game

8 ) "FFWARRIORS"

9) AFF-ESPORTS

10) GVCS_squad

11) ONLYFREAKS.

12) CITYㅤOFㅤTEHZEEB

Mumbai:

1) 4UN-GXR

2) Greedy Hunters

3) 4XTRAORDINARY

4) THE~REBELLIONS

5) BOMBAY_FEVER

6) YKZ-SENIORS

7) EyesEsport

8 ) Im'thepro

9) MCES ESPORTS

10) TSG ARMY

11) TSG HARD

12) underworld

Visakhapatanam:

1) BLACK-OPS

2) FLICKR FORCE

3) FLY--HIGH

4) U18-ARMY

5) GAMINGWITHDINO

6) SUPER SAIYANS

7) APPLEDINOFF

8 ) Nawabpet_Kings

9) CAP-GAMER-FF

10) CRAZY AMIGOS

11) INCREDIBLES

12) High—End

Wildcard:

1) Titanium: Army

2) Pro Nation

3) 4ever_Cool.

4) AOS★ESPORTS

5) RISERS

6) TEAM CHAOS

7) CLASH WAR

8 ) Die Another Day

9) IDENTICALS lVl

10) UMK₩GAMER

11) LCG-ESPORTS

12) Huskies

Some experienced and popular Free Fire teams (names in bold) have also qualified for the regional finals, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against upcoming amateur talent.