Free Fire City Open Ahmedabad Finals: Winning team, overall standings, top 5 players and prize Pool distribution 

The Ahmedabad Finals of the Free Fire City Open 2021 came to a close today with Zero Degree emerging as champions. The team also advanced to the National Championship which will be played on August 15th.

Free Fire City Open Ahmedabad Finals match results

In the finals, Zero Degree had 31 kills and 75 points, topping the overall points table. The Extremee came in second with 31 kills and 71 points, followed by the Conqueror with 26 kills and 65 points. Bolt Regiment didn't take any Booyah but managed to grab fourth spot with 63 points.

There will be an opportunity for the teams ranked 2nd to 4th to qualify for the Free Fire City Open National Finals by playing in regional Play-ins. City Slums, despite clinching two Booyahs, failed to qualify for any further stage.

Top 5 players from Free Fire City Open Ahmedabad Finals

Bolt Regiment Fire7 was awarded the Finals MVP as he took 13 kills with 6282 damage.

Free Fire City Open Ahmedabad Finals Match standings:

Free Fire City Open Ahmedabad Finals overall standings

The first match played on the classic map of Bermuda was won by Conqueror with 10 frags followed by War House with four frags. Zero Degree took six kills in the first match.

Zero Degree bagged the second match, played on Purgatory, with 11 kills, followed by Underdogs 77 with seven frags. The Extremee took eight frags in the match.

The third match, played on Kalahari, was won by Team Extremee with eight kills. Underdogs secured second place with five eliminations. Conqueror was eliminated early but managed to grab six frags.

City Slums emerged victorious in the fourth match with eight frags. Fearless 4 played aggressively to grab 10 kills and secure second place in the match.

Zero Degree once again won the fifth match with 10 kills. United 4HL was eliminated early but managed to grab seven frags. Zero Vivek was awarded the MVP title as he took four kills.

The sixth and final match was again won by City Slums with seven kills followed by The Extremee with nine frags. New Invention was eliminated early, but still they eliminated five enemies.

Prize pool distribution of FFCO Ahmedabad Finals:

Champion- 1,00,000 INR- Zero Degree

1st Runner-up - 50,000 INR - The Extremee

2nd Runner-up- 25,000 INR- Conqueror

4th Place - 25,000 INR - Bolt Regiment

