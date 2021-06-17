Create
Notifications
×

Free Fire City Open Ahmedabad Finals: Qualified teams, prize pool and schedule 

Free Fire City Open Ahmedabad Finals
Free Fire City Open Ahmedabad Finals
Gametube
OFFICIAL
comments icon
News
Modified 32 min ago

The second regional final for the Free Fire City Open 2021 i.e FFCO 2021: Ahmedabad Finals will be held on Friday, June 18th.

The top twelve qualified teams from the Ahmedabad region will compete for the ultimate title of Ahmedabad Lions.

Schedule and Format of Ahmedabad Finals:

A total of six matches will take place among the twelve teams on three maps. After this, the winner will qualify to compete at the Grand finals (National Championship). The 2nd to 4th ranked team will get another opportunity to qualify for the finals through the Regional Play-ins.

The tournament will stream on the Free Fire India Esports Official Youtube and Facebook pages as well as the Booyah App at 6:00 PM IST.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire City Open Ahmedabad Regional Finals:

1. Zero Degree

2. War House

3. United 4HL

4. Underdog

5. Fearless-4

6. Conqueror

7. Team Extremee

8. Team Strugglers

9. New Invention

10. CJ Teddy

11. City Slums

12. Bolt Regiment

The City finals boast a prize pool of 2,00,000 INR. The winner will take home 1,00,00 INR while the 1st runner-up will take home 50,000 INR. The 3rd and 4th place teams will get 25,000 INR in prize money.

Map Schedule for Ahmedabad Finals:-

Match 1:- Bermuda

Match 2:- Purgatory

Match 3:- Kalahari

Match 4:- Bermuda

Match 5:- Purgatory

Match 6:- Kalahari

Delhi Finals Results:

Team Op crowned Free Fire City Open Delhi finals champions
Team Op crowned Free Fire City Open Delhi finals champions

In the Delhi Finals, which was held on June 15th, Team OP came out on top, clinching three Booyahs. Their star player Nikku bagged the MVP title as he alone took 17 kills with whopping damage of 8233 in the finals.

Team OP also qualified for the National Championship which is scheduled for August 15th.

The 2nd to 4th ranked team i.e Team Revolution, Godlike and fan-favorite LVL Iconic have been relegated to Regional Play-ins.

Also Read: Free Fire City Open Delhi Finals: Overall standings, qualified teams, prize pool distribution and more

Edited by Gautham Balaji
comments icon
Free Fire Free Fire Update Esports
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी