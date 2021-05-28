Free Fire City Open Delhi finals: Teams, schedule, and prize pool revealed 

The finals for the Delhi region of the Free Fire City Open (FFCO) 2021 are scheduled on June 15th, i.e., Tuesday.
The top twelve qualified teams from the FFC (Open qualifiers) will contend for a spot in the national qualifiers.
Format of the FFCO 2021
During the regional finals on June 15th, there will be six matches between the top 12 qualified teams. The winning team will be crowned as the Delhi Titans and guaranteed their spot in the final, while teams ranked second to fourth will be relegated to the regional play-ins.
Through the regional play-ins, these teams will have another opportunity to qualify for the National finals. The Play-ins are scheduled from July 16th to July 23rd, where teams from all eight regions will battle for two golden tickets, i.e., the National finals.
Qualified teams for Free Fire City Open Delhi Regional finals
- Team Revolution
- LAST BREATH
- NMY DELHI
- Hawk Eye Esports
- LVL_ICONIC
- DL TO UK
- SURGICAL STRIKE.
- GODLIKE
- HEARTBREAKERS
- Team GenXForce
- ILLUSION ES
- TEAM OP
Prize pool distribution of the Delhi regional finals
The total prize pool of the tournament is 60 lakhs INR (42 lakhs for the National finals and 18 lakhs for the regional/wildcard finals/play-ins)
- Champion - 1,00,000 INR
- 1st Runner-up - 50,000 INR
- 2nd Runner-up - 25,000 INR
- 4th Place- 25,000 INR
The FFCO 2021 is a city-based event decided by fan votes. In addition to Delhi, these seven regions will also have regional finals before July 9th:
- Mumbai
- Bengaluru
- Rajasthan
- Kolkata
- Chennai
- Lucknow
- Vizag
Also, it will be interesting to see how seasoned teams like Last Breath, Lvl Iconic, and Team Revolution will fair against upcoming amateur talent in the Delhi regional finals.