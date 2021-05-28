Free Fire City Open Delhi finals: Teams, schedule, and prize pool revealed 

The finals for the Delhi region of the Free Fire City Open (FFCO) 2021 are scheduled on June 15th, i.e., Tuesday.

The top twelve qualified teams from the FFC (Open qualifiers) will contend for a spot in the national qualifiers.

Format of the FFCO 2021

The Free Fire City Open format

During the regional finals on June 15th, there will be six matches between the top 12 qualified teams. The winning team will be crowned as the Delhi Titans and guaranteed their spot in the final, while teams ranked second to fourth will be relegated to the regional play-ins.

Through the regional play-ins, these teams will have another opportunity to qualify for the National finals. The Play-ins are scheduled from July 16th to July 23rd, where teams from all eight regions will battle for two golden tickets, i.e., the National finals.

Qualified teams for Free Fire City Open Delhi Regional finals

Team Revolution LAST BREATH NMY DELHI Hawk Eye Esports LVL_ICONIC DL TO UK SURGICAL STRIKE. GODLIKE HEARTBREAKERS Team GenXForce ILLUSION ES TEAM OP

Prize pool distribution of the Delhi regional finals

The total prize pool of the tournament is 60 lakhs INR (42 lakhs for the National finals and 18 lakhs for the regional/wildcard finals/play-ins)

Champion - 1,00,000 INR

1st Runner-up - 50,000 INR

2nd Runner-up - 25,000 INR

4th Place- 25,000 INR

The Free Fire City Open participating cities

The FFCO 2021 is a city-based event decided by fan votes. In addition to Delhi, these seven regions will also have regional finals before July 9th:

Mumbai Bengaluru Rajasthan Kolkata Chennai Lucknow Vizag

Also, it will be interesting to see how seasoned teams like Last Breath, Lvl Iconic, and Team Revolution will fair against upcoming amateur talent in the Delhi regional finals.