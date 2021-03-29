Free Fire Elite Pass Season 35: Theme, pre-order price, free rewards, and more

Garena releases a new Elite Pass every month in Free Fire. The reward system provides various in-game items for progression through the pass. The players have to collect badges by completing missions – daily and weekly.

The existing Elite Pass will end on March 31. The pre-registration for Free Fire Elite Pass Season 35 has already begun.

This article provides players with an overview of the upcoming Elite Pass in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 35

The upcoming Elite Pass is based on Bloodwing City's theme and will become available on April 1. As always, users will have the option to upgrade to Elite Pass for 499 diamonds. Meanwhile, the Elite Bundle will set the players back by 999 diamonds.

Users can also pre-order the Elite Pass for 999 diamonds. This time around, the exclusive pre-order reward is the Bloodwing City Pan. Follow the steps below to pre-order the pass:

Step 1: Open the Elite Pass section.

Step 1: Open the Elite Pass section.

Step 2: Next, tap on the icon beside the upgrade button.

Step 2: Next, tap on the icon beside the upgrade button.

Click on the 999 diamonds option.

Step 3: Press the button with 999 diamonds. A pop-up will appear, prompting users to confirm their purchase.

Step 4: Once the purchase is confirmed, the diamonds will be deducted from the account.

Step 4: Once the purchase is confirmed, the diamonds will be deducted from the account.

Leaked free rewards

Leaks about the upcoming Elite Pass Season 35 started pouring in a few days back. Here are some of the leaked free rewards:

Avatar (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

New Vest (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

T-shirt (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Banner (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Parachute Skin (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Players can check out the videos below to have an overview of all the leaked rewards:

