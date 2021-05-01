Create
Free Fire Elite Pass Season 36: List of free rewards

Free rewards of the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 36 (Image via Free Fire / YouTube)
In Free Fire, the Elite Pass is a way for users to procure numerous exclusive in-game items such as costumes, bundles, and more. Every month, the developers bring in a new pass.

Today, i.e., May 1st, 2021, the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 36 has commenced. As always, players can purchase two paid versions — the Elite Pass and Elite Bundle — for 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

Excluding the paid rewards, the pass also offers users numerous free items that they can collect by obtaining a certain number of badges. This article lists all the free rewards from the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 36.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 36: List of free rewards

Here’s a list of free rewards from the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 36:

  • 50 Gold (Unlocks at 0 Badges)
  • Peekaboo (Avatar) (Unlocks at 5 Badges)
  • 3x Scan (Unlocks at 10 Badges)
  • 1x Pet Food (Unlocks at 20 Badges)
  • 1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 30 Badges)
  • Theatre of Torment T-Shirt (Unlocks at 40 Badges)
  • 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 50 Badges)
  • 1x Fragment Crate (Unlocks at 60 Badges)
  • 1x Discount Coupon (Unlocks at 70 Badges)
  • 1x Pet Food (Unlocks at 80 Badges)
  • 1x Predatory Cobra Token Box (Unlocks at 85 Badges)
  • 300 Gold (Unlocks at 90 Badges)
  • Come to Me (Unlocks at 100 Badges)
  • 3x Summon Airdrop (Unlocks at 120 Badges)
  • 1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 130 Badges)
  • 3x Resupply Map (Unlocks at 140 Badges)
  • 1x Predatory Cobra Token Box (Unlocks at 145 Badges)
  • Peekaboo (Banner) (Unlocks at 150 Badges)
  • 500 Gold (Unlocks at 160 Badges)
  • 1x Fragment Case II (Unlocks at 170 Badges)
  • 3x Bonfires (Unlocks at 180 Badges)
  • 1x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 190 Badges)
  • Theatre of Torment Backpack (Unlocks at 200 Badges)
  • 1x Predatory Cobra Token Box (Unlocks at 205 Badges)
  • 3x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 210 Badges)
  • 3x Bounty Token (Unlocks at 220 Badges)
  • 500x Universal Fragment (Unlocks at 225 Badges)

