In Free Fire, the Elite Pass is a way for users to procure numerous exclusive in-game items such as costumes, bundles, and more. Every month, the developers bring in a new pass.
Today, i.e., May 1st, 2021, the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 36 has commenced. As always, players can purchase two paid versions — the Elite Pass and Elite Bundle — for 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.
Excluding the paid rewards, the pass also offers users numerous free items that they can collect by obtaining a certain number of badges. This article lists all the free rewards from the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 36.
Free Fire Elite Pass Season 36: List of free rewards
Here’s a list of free rewards from the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 36:
- 50 Gold (Unlocks at 0 Badges)
- Peekaboo (Avatar) (Unlocks at 5 Badges)
- 3x Scan (Unlocks at 10 Badges)
- 1x Pet Food (Unlocks at 20 Badges)
- 1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 30 Badges)
- Theatre of Torment T-Shirt (Unlocks at 40 Badges)
- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 50 Badges)
- 1x Fragment Crate (Unlocks at 60 Badges)
- 1x Discount Coupon (Unlocks at 70 Badges)
- 1x Pet Food (Unlocks at 80 Badges)
- 1x Predatory Cobra Token Box (Unlocks at 85 Badges)
- 300 Gold (Unlocks at 90 Badges)
- Come to Me (Unlocks at 100 Badges)
- 3x Summon Airdrop (Unlocks at 120 Badges)
- 1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 130 Badges)
- 3x Resupply Map (Unlocks at 140 Badges)
- 1x Predatory Cobra Token Box (Unlocks at 145 Badges)
- Peekaboo (Banner) (Unlocks at 150 Badges)
- 500 Gold (Unlocks at 160 Badges)
- 1x Fragment Case II (Unlocks at 170 Badges)
- 3x Bonfires (Unlocks at 180 Badges)
- 1x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 190 Badges)
- Theatre of Torment Backpack (Unlocks at 200 Badges)
- 1x Predatory Cobra Token Box (Unlocks at 205 Badges)
- 3x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 210 Badges)
- 3x Bounty Token (Unlocks at 220 Badges)
- 500x Universal Fragment (Unlocks at 225 Badges)
