Free Fire emerges as 5th most downloaded game on Play Store in May 2021, PUBG Mobile falls out of top 10

One of the most popular mobile games in the battle royale genre, Free Fire, recently created an esports world record. The Free Fire World Series 2021 attracted more than 5.4 million viewers at its peak, demonstrating its popularity.

The popular data analytics site, Sensor Tower, has released its May report for the most downloaded games worldwide, bringing some sobering news for Free Fire.

The most downloaded games in May (Image via Sensor Tower)

Free Fire drops down, PUBG Mobile hanging on

Sensor Tower reports that Free Fire by Garena has slipped two places to fifth place in the list of the most downloaded mobile games of the month.

The number one spot is taken by Zynga's newly launched game, Hair Challenge, which accumulated around 36.5 million downloads.

India leads the downloads with more than 22 percent of the total number, followed by Brazil at 7.5 percent.

Hair Challenge is not the only game from the fashion genre, as High Heels and Makeover Run, from different publishers, are also in the top 10. Together, these three comprise around 65 million installs in May.

Bridge Race by Supersonic, the most downloaded game of the previous month, slipped to second place. The game accrued 32.3 million installs, a 15 percent increase as compared to the last month.

India's share of the downloads increased to 18.5 percent, while Brazil took second place with 8 percent of the total downloads.

Supersonic Studios is still dominating the list as it saw two titles (Bridge Road and Going Balls) in the top 10 most downloaded games list.

PUBG Mobile by Tencent, which was the second highest-earning game of the month, is in fifth place in Apple's App Store downloads. Call of Duty: Mobile by Activision barely made this top 10 list.

Top ten mobile games worldwide for May 2021 (by downloads)

Hair Challenge by Zynga Bridge Race by Supersonic Paper Fold by Good Job Games Ludo King by Gametion Free Fire by Garena Subway Surfers by Sybo Games Candy Crush Saga by King High Heels by Zynga Going Balls by Supersonic Makeover Run by Moonee

Edited by Ravi Iyer