Free Fire India Esports awards 2020: Nominations, awards and more

The year 2020 was great for Garena Free Fire. The title achieved incredible feats including a 100 billion views on YouTube. It also had a marked effect in the Indian market. It's no surprise then that a Free Fire India Esports awards 2020 was announced recently. The awards will be a great way to honor the best players in 2020.
Free Fire was also named the Mobile Game of the Year at Esports Award 2020, and was among the most downloaded mobile titles the year.
The esports landscape for the game has also witnessed a rise, and had an had equally successful showing. Garena organised multiple tournaments including FFBA, FFIC and FFCS. These tournaments provided players with a platform to compete with the best.
Free Fire India has now announced Free Fire India Esports Awards 2020 will have various categories. The winners will receive the Free Fire India Esports trophy.
Yesterday, the nominations were revealed, and the voting is already underway. This article provides further details about the Free Fire India Esports Awards.
Also Read: Chrono vs Dasha in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters
Free Fire India Esports Awards nominations
Here are the 5 categories:
Free Fire India Esports Squad Captain of the Year?
- TG-FozyAjay
- Jonty
- XTZ-ILUMNATI
- 4UN-DEADSOUL
Free Fire India Esports Fragger of the Year?
- Golden (Former Total Gaming Esports Player)
- XTZ-INDRO
- VasiyoCRJ7
- 4UN-Anand
Free Fire India Esports Sniper of the Year?
- TG-MAFIABALA
- Pahadi
- XTZ-MRJAYYT
- MG-Aayush
Free Fire India Esports Best Play of the Year?
- TG-MAFIABALA's Sniper Clutch
- UG Empire's Super Squad Wipe
- VasiyoCRJ7's magnificent Play in FFCS Asia Finals
- 4UN-Swastik's insane fight
Free Fire India Esports Casting Duo of the Year?
- MambaSR & Aura
- Evil & AB
- fLoki & Kripz
- AB & Aura
Voting Schedule
As stated earlier, the voting for the Free Fire India Esports Awards has already commenced since January 1st, 2021 at 11 AM IST. The voting closes on January 3rd, 2021 at 11 AM IST.
How to vote?
Fans can vote via a Google form. Click on this link to visit the voting page.
Also Read: AS Gaming's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, real name, country, and morePublished 02 Jan 2021, 15:15 IST