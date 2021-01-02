Free Fire India Esports awards 2020: Nominations, awards and more

The year 2020 was great for Garena Free Fire. The title achieved incredible feats including a 100 billion views on YouTube. It also had a marked effect in the Indian market. It's no surprise then that a Free Fire India Esports awards 2020 was announced recently. The awards will be a great way to honor the best players in 2020.

Free Fire was also named the Mobile Game of the Year at Esports Award 2020, and was among the most downloaded mobile titles the year.

The esports landscape for the game has also witnessed a rise, and had an had equally successful showing. Garena organised multiple tournaments including FFBA, FFIC and FFCS. These tournaments provided players with a platform to compete with the best.

Free Fire India has now announced Free Fire India Esports Awards 2020 will have various categories. The winners will receive the Free Fire India Esports trophy.

Yesterday, the nominations were revealed, and the voting is already underway. This article provides further details about the Free Fire India Esports Awards.

Also Read: Chrono vs Dasha in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire India Esports Awards nominations

Advertisement

Here are the 5 categories:

Free Fire India Esports Squad Captain of the Year?

TG-FozyAjay

Jonty

XTZ-ILUMNATI

4UN-DEADSOUL

Free Fire India Esports Fragger of the Year?

Golden (Former Total Gaming Esports Player)

XTZ-INDRO

VasiyoCRJ7

4UN-Anand

Free Fire India Esports Sniper of the Year?

TG-MAFIABALA

Pahadi

XTZ-MRJAYYT

MG-Aayush

Free Fire India Esports Best Play of the Year?

TG-MAFIABALA's Sniper Clutch

UG Empire's Super Squad Wipe

VasiyoCRJ7's magnificent Play in FFCS Asia Finals

4UN-Swastik's insane fight

Free Fire India Esports Casting Duo of the Year?

MambaSR & Aura

Evil & AB

fLoki & Kripz

AB & Aura

Voting Schedule

As stated earlier, the voting for the Free Fire India Esports Awards has already commenced since January 1st, 2021 at 11 AM IST. The voting closes on January 3rd, 2021 at 11 AM IST.

How to vote?

Fans can vote via a Google form. Click on this link to visit the voting page.

Also Read: AS Gaming's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, real name, country, and more