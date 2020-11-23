Free Fire Continental Series Asia 2020 Grand Finals: Qualified Teams and Prize pool

With Mobile esports growing with every single day, game publishers are announcing new tournaments daily. Free Fire, which has already a large esports scene and has recently won the Esports Award for mobile game of the year, is all set to host the upcoming Free Fire Continental Series Asia 2020 Grand Finals.

With the play-ins of the Free Fire Continental Series Asia 2020 coming to a close on November 22, the top 12 teams that will compete in the Grand Finals have been decided. It will be an interesting tussle between the top dogs from around the world to see who will win and take home the championship.

In the play-ins, teams qualified from the regional tournaments battled it out amongst each other for the five slots available in the Grand Finals. The winners will now join the seven already qualified teams (winners of respective regional tournaments) in the Grand Finals. The Free Fire Continental Series Asia 2020 Grand Finals will be held on November 29, 2020.

Qualified Teams for the Free Fire Continental Series Asia 2020 Grand Finals:

Free Fire Continental series Asia Finals Teams

1. Team Heavy (Direct Qualification)

2. EV Thailand (Direct Qualification)

3. EVOS Esports Indonesia (Direct Qualification)

4. Geek Fam (Direct Qualification)

5. Total Gaming Esports (Direct Qualification)

6. Team Knights (Direct Qualification)

7. House of Blood (Direct Qualification)

8. King of Gamers Club ( Play-Ins)

9. EXP Esports (Play-ins)

10. Burst the Sky ( Play-ins)

11. RRQ Hades (Play-ins)

12. V-Gaming ( Play-ins)

Prize Distribution of the Free Fire Continental Series Asia 2020 Grand Finals:

1st Place: $80,000

2nd Place: $50,000

3rd Place: $30,000

4th Place: $26,000

5th Place: $22,000

6th Place: $18,000

7th Place: $16,000

8th Place: $14,000

9th Place: $12,000

10th Place: $12,000

11th Place: $10,000

12th Place: $10,000