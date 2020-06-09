Free Fire hacks: 1.18 Million accounts banned permanently

Free Fire has banned 1,185,057 accounts for using modified APKs, scripts, and more.

Players should reporting cheating activities in Free Fire to make the game fair for everyone.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

Free Fire banned accounts for hacking

Free Fire developers have added new anti-cheat systems in OB22 update to counter the hacking issues. These anti-cheat systems have been added to make the game fair for everyone. Hackers use modified APKs, scripts, and more to cheat in the game, which gives them an unfair advantage over other players.

A few days ago, the developers made an announcement that 89,600 accounts were banned permanently for cheating. However, this time, the number has increased to a massive 1.18 Million banned accounts.

Free Fire accounts banned for hacking

Free Fire Hack

The developers have recently banned a total of 1,185,057 accounts on Free Fire permanently. Players are encouraged to keep reporting more cheating activities to make the game better. Here is the official announcement made by Free Fire Anti-Hack Operations Team regarding this:

Last week, the Anti-Hack Operations Team permanently banned 1,185,057 accounts caught using prohibited scripts/ modified programs. We strive to maintain a fair gaming environment and secure a stable gaming experience for all players.

They further added:

Cheaters caught using prohibited scripts/ modified programs are handed permanent bans. We also hope to remind all Survivors not to login to Free Fire using unlicensed apps. Please keep reporting cheaters through the in-game reporting function. Let us build a better Free Fire together.

After a rapid increase in the number of hackers in the game, Operation Cutcord was started to counter the same. Under this operation, more than 4 Million accounts have been banned permanently till now.

Garena has recently released the latest update Free Fire: Rampage which has added a new character, pet, guns and much more. The players can download the same from Google Playstore or Apple Store depending on the device.

