Free Fire hacks: Anti-cheat system bans 8,62,818 accounts in two weeks

The problem of cheating and hacking is prevalent in many titles, and Free Fire is no different. Many players fall at the temptation of using external influences to reach the pinnacle of the game.

As a result, the game's developers have a zero-tolerance policy against any form of cheating. They have been tightening the noose around transgressors by imposing a permanent ban on them once caught cheating.

They also share developments regarding their crackdown on cheating via a ban notice on their social media handles. And they have recently released a statement with the number of users banned, alongside the reason-wise breakdown.

Free Fire anti-cheat system bans 8,62,818 accounts in two weeks

Image via Garena Free Fire/Facebook

The post on Garena Free Fire's Facebook page read:

"In the last two weeks, the number of accounts banned globally was 862,818, and 42,701 players get punished for playing with hackers intentionally. These numbers are also due to your help in reporting cheaters- 46% of banned accounts were reported by players."

"We'll be back with more updates in the upcoming week. Do ensure to not team up with players who cheat or use any application that may modify the game file."

Here is the detailed breakdown of the reasons for the ban:

Image via Garena Free Fire/Facebook

As stated in the post earlier, over 46% of the banned users were reported by others. Also, more than 42,701 accounts were penalized for intentionally teaming up with hackers.

Image via Garena Free Fire/Facebook

According to the anti-hack FAQ present on the official website of Garena, the players will be banned permanently, irrespective of who was controlling the account, once there is evidence of cheating.

In the same FAQ, cheating is defined as using unauthorized third-party programs, modifying the game client, or playing in the modified game client to perform functions that are otherwise not possible.

Hence, the users should never download modified game files or team up with the cheaters under any circumstances.

