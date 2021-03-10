Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring: Grand Finals Play-Ins teams and schedule revealed

After nine days of exciting action, the League Stages of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split concluded on March 7th. The top six teams from this segment have qualified to the Grand Finals, while the remaining eleven teams have been relegated to the Grand Finals Play-ins.

The Grand Finals Play-ins is scheduled for March 14th, and the teams will have to play six matches, after which the top six sides will qualify to the Grand Finals. The remaining five sides will get eliminated from the tournament.

The Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring Split is the first of the four major tournaments lined up this year. The total prize pool of the event is around 75,00,000 INR (102,000 USD). It will be broadcast live on the Free Fire Esports India Facebook and YouTube channels from 6:00 PM IST.

Teams participating in Free Fire India Championships Grand Finals Play-ins

Galaxy Racers Last Breath LVL Iconic Ankush Free Fire 4G Crust Esports Stone Crushers Team D Esports White House Nemesis Team Revolution Assassin Clutchgods

Qualified teams for Free Fire India Championships Grand Finals

The top two teams from each group from the League Stages have qualified for the Grand Finals:

Sixth Sense Total Gaming Esports Team Elite Captains Survivor 4 AM Team Chaos

The Grand Finals of this Free Fire tournament will be played on Sunday, i.e., March 21st. This event's top twelve teams will battle over six matches for the ultimate title and massive prize pool.

Viewers reward for the Free Fire India Championship Grand Finals Play-ins

Fans who tune in to the live stream during the Grand Finals Play-ins can win the following rewards:

M4A1 Assault Rifle skin at the 75k viewers' juncture

UMP Submachine Gun Skin at the 150k viewers' landmark

SKS Assault Rifle skin at the 300k viewers' milestone.