Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring : League stage week 3 schedule and rewards

The league stages of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split are currently ongoing. The phase began on 19 February and is scheduled to end on 7 March.

A total of 17 teams split into three groups are battling it out for the finals berth. The matches are being played every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A total of 6 matchdays have been completed in two weeks with one week of gameplay left.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 League Standings after day 6:-

Sixth Sense is leading the points table in Group A with 64 points followed by Fan Favourite Total Gaming Esports with 58 points. Galaxy Racers are in 3rd place in Group A with the same amount of points as of Total Gaming, i.e 58 points.

Team Elite has topped Group B with 61 points followed by Lvl Iconic with 58 points. Despite performing well in week 2, Captains is sitting in 4th place.

Group C is topped by Survivor 4 AM followed by Team Chaos with 74 and 65 points respectively. There are only five teams in Group C as 4 Unknown was disqualified from the tournament due to a violation of rules.

MVP ranking after day 6

Week 3 Schedule of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring League stage:-

5th March - Day 7- Group A and C

6th March - Day 8 - Group A and B

7th March - Day 9- Group B and C

A total of six matches will be played daily starting at 6 PM IST. After week 3, the top 2 teams from each group will qualify for the Grand Finals which is scheduled for 21 March while the remaining teams will be relegated to the Grand Finals Play-In scheduled for 14 March. The top six teams from this phase will qualify for the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Grand Final.

The Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring boasts a massive prize pool of 75 lakhs INR. The winner will be awarded 35 lakhs INR while the first runner-up will take home 15 lakhs INR.

Fans who will watch the broadcast during the League Stages can win M60 Assault Rifle Skin at the 75k viewers' milestone, M4A1 Assault Rifle Skin at the 150k viewers' juncture SVD Rifle at the 300k viewers' landmark, respectively.

