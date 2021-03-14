Free Fire India Championships 2021 Spring : Grand Finals Play-Ins Overall standings

The Grand Finals- Play Ins of the Free Fire India Championship Spring 2021 came to an end today. After an exciting day's of play which enthralled live viewers, Team D Esports emerged as the table toppers and the Top 6 teams from the overall leaderboards qualified for the Grand Finals of the competition.

The tournament, which promises a humongous prize-pool of 75 Lakhs, started on 25 January, 2021 will go on till the 21st of this month. The Grand Finals witnessed a classic competition of 6 matches between 12 teams.

Teams Qualified for the Grand Finals from the Play:Ins

1.) Team D Esports (79 points)

2.) Last Breath (69 points)

3.) Galaxy Racer Esports (65 points)

4.) Team Nemesis (54 points)

5.) LvL Iconic (49 points)

6.) AFF Esports (48 points)

Teams qualifed for Grand Finals from league stage:-

Sixth Sense

Total Gaming Esports

Team Elite

Captains

Survivor 4 AM

Team Chaos

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Grand Finals Teams

Earlier during the League Stage of the competition, the Top 6 teams qualified for the Grand Finals while the other 11 teams were relegated to the Grand-Finals Play-Ins.

Free Fire India Championships 2021 Grand Finals Play Ins Overall standings:-

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Grand Finals Play Ins overall standings

The day started off with the first match played on Barmuda. The match was won by Team Revolution with a total who gained 18 points in the match

The second and third matches played on Purgatory and Kalahari were won by Galaxy Racer Esports and Team D eSports with seven and eight frags respectively.

After the third match and halfway through the Play-Ins, Galaxy Racer Esports, through a string of consistent performances, led the points table with 41 points and 16 kills.

The fourth and fifth matches played on maps Barmuda and Purgatory were won by Ankush Free Fire and Team D eSports with six and 11 kills respectively.

The sixth and final match of the Grand Finals play-ins played on Kalahari was won by Team Nemesis with a total of eight kills to end the play-ins.

The six qualified teams will join the other six teams who have already qualified for the Grand Finals through the League Stage and will battle it out for the title of the Free Fire India Championship.

Koushik

Koushik from Last Breath eSports was awarded the MVP of the event with him performing exceptionally well with 13 kills and 6928 damage to his name

