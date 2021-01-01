Free Fire India Esports Awards nominations revealed

Garena Free Fire had a tremendous 2020. It became the most downloaded and second-highest earning game of the year. The game also won many awards, including the Mobile Game of the Year gong at the recent Esports Awards 2020.

A few days back, Free Fire India announced the Free Fire India Esports Awards. This spectacle recognizes the efforts of pro esports players and personalities in India and gives them their due recognition.

Nominated personalities for the Free Fire India Esports Awards

Fans can vote for their favorite players in the following categories:

#1 - Squad captain of the year

TG- FozyAjay

Jonty

XTZ- Ilumnati

4UN- Deadsoul

#2 - Fragger of the Year

Golden

XTZ- Indro

VasiyoCRJ7

4UN Anand

#3 - Sniper of the Year

TG- Mafiabala

Pahadi

XTZ- Mr. JayYT

MG- Aayush

#4 - Best Play of the |Year

TG MafiaBala sniper clutch

UG Empire sniper squad wipe

VasiyoCRJ7's magnificent play at the FFCS Asia Finals

4UN Swastik's insane fight

#5 - Casting duo of the Year

MambaSR and Aura

Evil and AB

fLoki and Kripz

AB and Aura

Voting for the Free Fire India Esports Awards had commenced on January 1st, 2021 at 11.30 AM, and will conclude on January 3rd, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Winners from each category will receive the Free Fire India Esport trophy.

Free Fire India Esports 2021 roadmap

After a successful 2020, Free Fire Esports is brimming with potential ahead of 2021. The officials have unveiled their roadmap for the coming year. They announced four tournaments with a total prize pool of over ₹2 crores, which will consist of two India Championships (Spring and Fall) and two Pro Leagues.

Each pro season will have a prize pool of more than ₹1 crore, while the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) will have a prize pool of ₹75 lakh. A few weeks back, Qualcomm also announced a ₹50 lakh Free Fire tournament called the Snapdragon Conquest.