Free Fire India Esports Awards nominations revealed

Garena Free Fire had a tremendous 2020. It became the most downloaded and second-highest earning game of the year. The game also won many awards, including the Mobile Game of the Year gong at the recent Esports Awards 2020.
A few days back, Free Fire India announced the Free Fire India Esports Awards. This spectacle recognizes the efforts of pro esports players and personalities in India and gives them their due recognition.
- Nominated personalities for the Free Fire India Esports Awards
Fans can vote for their favorite players in the following categories:
#1 - Squad captain of the year
- TG- FozyAjay
- Jonty
- XTZ- Ilumnati
- 4UN- Deadsoul
#2 - Fragger of the Year
- Golden
- XTZ- Indro
- VasiyoCRJ7
- 4UN Anand
#3 - Sniper of the Year
- TG- Mafiabala
- Pahadi
- XTZ- Mr. JayYT
- MG- Aayush
#4 - Best Play of the |Year
- TG MafiaBala sniper clutch
- UG Empire sniper squad wipe
- VasiyoCRJ7's magnificent play at the FFCS Asia Finals
- 4UN Swastik's insane fight
#5 - Casting duo of the Year
- MambaSR and Aura
- Evil and AB
- fLoki and Kripz
- AB and Aura
Voting for the Free Fire India Esports Awards had commenced on January 1st, 2021 at 11.30 AM, and will conclude on January 3rd, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Winners from each category will receive the Free Fire India Esport trophy.
Free Fire India Esports 2021 roadmap
After a successful 2020, Free Fire Esports is brimming with potential ahead of 2021. The officials have unveiled their roadmap for the coming year. They announced four tournaments with a total prize pool of over ₹2 crores, which will consist of two India Championships (Spring and Fall) and two Pro Leagues.
Each pro season will have a prize pool of more than ₹1 crore, while the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) will have a prize pool of ₹75 lakh. A few weeks back, Qualcomm also announced a ₹50 lakh Free Fire tournament called the Snapdragon Conquest.Published 01 Jan 2021, 15:16 IST