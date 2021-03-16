Free Fire India to give away Soulless Executioner bundle for free upon hitting 7 million followers on Instagram

Free Fire offers a wide array of enticing, attractive, and alluring in-game cosmetics. Although these items do not affect gameplay in any way, players crave them for aesthetic purposes.

Recently, Free Fire India announced that they would give away the Soulless Executioner bundle to 200 players for free upon hitting 7 million followers on their Instagram account.

This article looks at how users can participate in the giveaway and have a chance at obtaining this alluring costume bundle in Free Fire.

Free Fire India to give away Soulless Executioner bundle for free upon hitting 7 million Instagram followers

The Instagram post by Free Fire India stated the following:

"Win Permanent Soulless Executioner Bundle! Survivors! Looking to win an Awesome new permanent bundle? Then, follow Free Fire India’s Instagram page now and stand a chance to win the deadliest bundle in Free Fire- The Soulless Executioner Bundle for free! So what are you waiting for? Go chase down the targets and win the reward now!"

If the Instagram page of Garena Free Fire reaches 7 million followers between March 15th and March 29th, 200 lucky users will receive The Soulless Executioner Bundle. To participate, players must follow these steps:

Step 1: Follow ‘Free Fire India Official’ on Instagram. The link for their account has been provided below:

Free Fire India Official on Instagram: Click here

Step 2: Players have to add their names and Free Fire UID in the comments section of the post. Also, they have to share the post with their friends and ensure they follow the page.

Step 3: If the goal is reached, 200 users will be picked randomly and rewarded with the exclusive bundle in Garena Free Fire.

Therefore, to have a shot at obtaining the Soulless Executioner Bundle, users have to comment on the official post on the Instagram page of Free Fire India.

