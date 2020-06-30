Free Fire launches TV commercials for Indian audience

Free Fire has launched television commercials for its Indian audience.

These will be aired from 26th June to 22nd July on news, music and movie channels.

Free Fire launches new TV commercial for Indian audience (Picture Courtesy:Free Fire India Official/YT)

Free Fire as a game has been expanding exponentially over the past few years. There has been an upsurge in its player count due to the remarkable in-game features. The constant updates and new content coming in have glued users onto the game, which has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store. According to a report by App Annie, Free Fire was also the most-downloaded game in 2019.

Also read: Five games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire on iOS

Free Fire is slightly different when compared to other games in the battle royale genre. It provides fast-paced action, with only 50 players in each match. Recently, Free Fire also launched new TV commercials for the Indian audience.

Free Fire TV commercials in India

These Free Fire TV commercials will be broadcasted for the first time in the country. The advertisements will run from 26th June 2020 to 22nd July 2020 on news, music and movie channels across India. In order to connect with players and the audience, these advertisements will be shown in five different languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali.

These commercials will highlight the distinctive and significant aspects of Free Fire. Currently, there are four commercial videos, out of which two have a duration of 30 seconds, while the other two will be 15-seconds long, each.

Here are the commercials, for those who haven't already seen them.

Advertisement

The first two commercials showcase how teams work together to win against foes, whereas the below two showcase the transformation of Kelly.

TV commercials are an excellent move by Garena — the developers of Free Fire — as they will likely expand the existing player base in India, which is already quite large.

Also read: What is the Elite Pass in Free Fire?