Free Fire OB25 update release date revealed

Garena Free Fire has witnessed a gradual rise in its playerbase since its release over three years ago. Its growth can be credited to the regular updates by the developers to keep the game entertaining.

Players have been excited about the upcoming OB25 update into the game. In this article, we take a look at the release date of the update, along with some of the features.

The release date of the Free Fire OB25 update

The post by Garena Free Fire reads:

"Get ready to be a part of the new era of free fire from the 7th of December! Operation Chrono is underway. Update the Free Fire game on the 7th to witness the phenomena together."

The OB25 update is set to arrive on the 7th of December and the servers of the game will be taken down for maintenance for a few hours. Users will be able to redeem the rewards present in the picture above for updating Free Fire.

Here are some of the features that have been announced by Garena Free Fire on their social media handles:

Adjustments to the Electric Surfboards

New Weapon – Vector Akimbo

Weapon Balance

Advanced Weapons

Apart from these, the following are a few expected features that’ll arrive with the OB25 update:

Characters

Three characters have been present in the OB25 Advance Server. They are:

Sverr (Ability – Going Berserk)

Sverr (Image via Bilash Gaming/YouTube)

Sverr was earlier present in the OB24 Advance Server and had an active ability named "Going Berserk." His in-game description reads:

"Sverr is a top-tier MMA fighter."

Mystery Character (Ability – Time Turner)

Mystery Character (Image via Bilash Gaming/YouTube)

The Mystery Character appears like Primis in the Advance Server, and its appearance could likely be changed in the final release. Like Sverr, Mystery Character has an active ability.

Snowelle (Ability – Nano Nerves)

Snowelle (Image via Bilash Gaming/YouTube)

Snowelle has a passive ability called "Nano Nerves." At the base level, the description of the ability reads:

"Within 5s of being hit by Snowelle, enemies are unable to use active skills, unable to convert EP to HP. CD 30s."

Pet

Beaston (Image via Bilash Gaming/YouTube)

A pet named "Beaston" is expected to be added as well. Its skill increases the throwing distances of grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs, and smoke grenades (throwables) by a certain percentage.

HUD Feature

This is one of the notable features of the Advance Server, which now enables the users to switch between two Presets of their custom HUDs.

