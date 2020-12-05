Operation Chrono event in Free Fire: Release date, theme, leaks, and more

Garena Free Fire has teased a new event by the name of "Operation Chrono" which should be the next instalment in the ongoing Guess the Ambassador Event.

Free Fire frequently conducts various events to dish out rewards for the players in the game. However, the upcoming Operation Chrono event is speculated to the biggest event that the game has witnessed in a very long time.

This event will start on 7th December, and leaks suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football player, could the next Ambassador of the game and may even appear as a new character in Free Fire.

Operation Chrono Event in Free Fire

Operation Chrono, just as the name suggests, could be for the newest Free Fire character Chrono. The character can be found in the OB25 Advanced Server. According to the leaks, he should have a "Time Turner" active ability that would neglect incoming enemy damage by forming a shield around the player.

There is also speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo will also be part of the upcoming Operation Chrono event. Many Brazilian leakers are posting pictures of him suggesting he could be the next brand ambassador for the game.

Do keep in mind, leaks are not always accurate, and this should be taken with a grain of salt.

The recent Ambassador challenge requires the players to find jigsaw puzzle pieces and make an educated guess about who the character might be. By the looks of the leaked images, it is certainly possible that CR7 will be making his way to the game.

Free Fire has made quite an impact in the mobile battle royale genre and millions of players enjoy the game daily. Having Cristiano Ronaldo be affiliated with the game would boost the reputation of the game overseas and possibly draw in many new players.

