Free Fire OB22 update time revealed

Free Fire OB22 Update time

Free Fire OB22 Update is going to hit the global servers today (3rd June 2020) and will add a lot of new features along with some improvements in the game. Before the update is released on the app stores of Android and iOS devices, the servers are taken down for maintenance for a few hours.

The update will be released on Google Play Store and Apple Store after the maintenance gets over. The update will feature a new character Wolfrahh, the pet Falco, a brand new training ground, the M82B gun, and much more. Here are the complete details regarding the update time of the OB22 update.

Free Fire OB22 update Time

The Free Fire OB22 update will be released on 3rd June 2020 after 5:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30) after the maintenance break gets over. The maintenance break has already started and during the same, no one will be able to enter the game. After the maintenance of the game is done, the servers of the game will resume again, and the new update will be pushed out immediately.

The duration of the maintenance break is as follows:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on 8th April 2020

End time: 5:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on 8th April 2020

The update will be available to download on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, and the size of the same will be around 600 MB.

Along with all the features mentioned above, the new anti-cheat system is also one of the highlights of the update. New anti-hack systems have been added to the game to ensure that no players are getting an edge by using third-party programs to assist them.

