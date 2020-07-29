Free Fire OB23 update time revealed

The Free Fire OB23 update is going to hit global servers today, and will add a lot of new features, along with some improvements in the game. Before the update is released on the app stores of Android and iOS devices, however, the servers are going to be taken down for maintenance for a few hours.

The update will be released on Google Play Store and Apple Store after this maintenance gets over. It will feature a new character, Luqueta, the pet Mr. Wagger, a new training ground, the AUG gun and much more.

Here are the complete details regarding the time of the OB23 update.

Free Fire OB23 update time

Free Fire OB23 update maintenance break

The Free Fire OB23 update will be released on 29th July 2020 after 5:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30), once the maintenance break is over. This maintenance work has already started and during the same, no one will be able to enter the game. And once this is done, the servers of Free Fire will resume again, and the new update will be pushed out immediately.

The duration of the maintenance break is as follows:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on 29th July 2020

End time: 5:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on 29th July 2020

The update will be available for download on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, and the size of the same will be around 350 MB.

Along with all the features mentioned above, the much-hyped Plan Bermuda will also be revealed, as will the Bermuda Remastered or the Bermuda 2.0 map. The in-game lobby and waiting island will also have a brand new, anniversary-themed look.

