Free Fire OB26 Advance Server APK file size revealed

Free Fire is one of the most played mobile games in the battle royale genre. Its developers frequently release updates that add a variety of new features to the game, thereby enhancing the gaming experience for players.

Before an update is released in Free Fire, the new features are usually tested in an Advance Server.

The Free Fire developers recently released the OB26 Advance Server. The APK file for the server has since been made available for players.

Also read: Free Fire redeem code for today (January 22nd): Free MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire OB26 APK file size revealed

The OB26 APK file will take up storage space of 1.10 GB on mobile devices. Players can download the file from the official website if they have already pre-registered for the Advance Server.

Advertisement

How to download Free Fire OB26 Advance Server APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server APK file:

Step 1: Players must first download the Advance Server APK file. It can be downloaded directly from the official website or via the following link:

Free Fire OB26 Advance Server APK file: Click here.

Step 2: Players can then enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option if it hasn't been done before. They must then find and install the APK file.

Step 3: After the APK file has been installed, open the Advance Server and select the "Guest" option.

Enter the Activation Code

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, asking the player to enter the Activation Code.

It is important to note that only the players who have the Activation Code can access the server. Moreover, only a limited number of players will receive it.

Step 5: After entering the code, players should press the "Okay" button. They can now check out all the new features of the game.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire as of January 2021?