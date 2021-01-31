Free Fire is a quick-paced battle royale title developed and published by Garena across the world. It has 50 players parachuting onto an island till the last one/team survives and earns the Booyah. There has been a gradual influx in the game userbase with the introduction of frequent features with the updates.

The Free Fire developers introduce an Advance Server to test out all the features before they are finally implemented into the game. The latest iteration of the server, i.e., OB26 has concluded. Users can check out a variety of new features like two characters, a pet, weapons, and more.

Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire in 2021?

Free Fire OB26 Advance Server has ended, global update to release on 4th February.

As mentioned above, the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server has drawn to an end. The much-awaited OB26 update is going to roll out globally on 4th February. The servers of the game will likely be taken down for maintenance for a few hours. Users will able to download the latest version from the Google Play Store/Apple App Store.

Moreover, according to a social media post by Free Fire, a new character named ‘Skyler’ would be added to the game as a part of the collaboration with the Vietnamese singer and songwriter Son Tung M-TP.

Advertisement

The mystery character that was present in the OB26 Advance Server is Skyler. He have an active ability named Riptide Rhythm.

An official theme song was also released. Players can check it out below:

The users will also be receiving 2x Weapon Royale Voucher and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher for updating the game between a specific time-frame. Follow the steps given below to redeem the rewards after downloading the update:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Calendar’ (events) icon located on the lobby screen’s right side.

Advertisement

Click on the ‘Update Patch On 4/2’ button.

Step 2: Navigate the event tab and press the ‘Update Patch On 4/2’ button.

The rewards

Step 3: Press the claim button beside the respective rewards to collect them.

Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs PK Karan (PK Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire?