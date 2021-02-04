Free Fire OB26 new update expected release time for today

The Free Fire OB26 update is all set to go live today, i.e., February 4. It is expected to bring a series of new features to the game, including a revamped training ground, weapon balances and more.

Free Fire's servers have been taken down for maintenance, and players will not be able to access the game during this period. If they try to do so, they will encounter a message stating the server will be ready soon.

In one of their recent posts, Garena announced that the maintenance would take place from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM (IST).

Free Fire OB26 update expected release time

Like the Free Fire OB25 update, the upcoming patch is expected to start rolling out around 1 PM IST (GMT +5:30). Players will be able to download the update from Google Play Store and Apple Store once it is made available.

However, they will only be able to play the game after the maintenance ends at 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on February 4, 2021.

Players will also obtain 2x Diamond Royale Voucher and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher if they update the game between today and February 9. They can claim these rewards from the in-game events section.

New features

Here are some of the new features that are set to arrive with the OB26 update:

A revamped training ground with enhanced visual feedback, race track, and more.

New partner system - Dynamic Duo.

The new in-game function of Radio command and UAV-Lite.

The revamped Clash Squad store will ensure that a different set of weapons is available on different maps.

Weapon balance – Certain weapons have been buffed, and some have been nerfed.

New revival function.

New weapon – Mag-7 and Knife.

