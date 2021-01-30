Free Fire OB26 update: Expected release date, time and features revealed

The developers of Garena Free Fire often roll out periodic updates that bring new content to the game.

Free Fire's OB25 update was quite successful, and the OB26 update is now just a few days away. It is set to introduce a series of new features that will enhance the battle royale experience for the player.

This article looks at the expected release date, time, and features of the Free Fire OB26 update.

Free Fire OB26 expected release date

The OB26 update is expected to go live in the first week of February, i.e., around the 4th. As usual, the servers will be taken down for maintenance before the update is rolled out.

Players will be able to download the update directly from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Expected features

Here are some of the features that could make their way to Free Fire with the OB26 update.

Skyler Character

In a social media post, Garena Free Fire confirmed that a new character called Skyler would be added to the game as a result of the collaboration with Son Tung M-TP, a well-known music artist in Vietnam.

Skyler is the mysterious character in the OB26 Advance Server. He has an active ability, called Riptide Rhythm, which unleashes a sonic wave that damages 5 gloo walls within 20m. It also increases the HP recovery of the player to an extent.

New pet – Dreki

The Dreki pet has a skill called Dragon Glare, which enables the player to spot 1 opponent using a medkit within a 10m range. This ability is enhanced with the increase in the level of the character.

New Shotgun

A new shotgun called Mag-7 is likely to be added to Garena Free Fire with the OB26 update.

New training mode

The training mode in Free Fire will be revamped. A Gloo Wall training mode was also added in the OB26 Advance Server. This feature is expected to be added with the update.

New setting and interface

A new Free Look option was added in the Advance Server, through which players can adjust their sensitivity from the settings section. The interface for the stats was also enhanced in the Advance Server.

