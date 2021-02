Free Fire OB26 update expected release time, weapon balances, training ground revamp, and more

Free Fire players are immensely excited about the OB26 update to arrive. The update is expected to be released on February 4th.

This article takes a look at the OB26 update, release time, changes, etc.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs PK Karan (PK Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire OB26 update release time

Indian players can expect the OB26 update to arrive at around 5:30 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on February 4th.

Players will be able to download the Free Fire OB26 update directly from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Weapon balances: Nerfs and buffs

In a recent social media post, Garena shared the list of weapons that are set to be nerfed and buffed. The post reads:

Advertisement

"In the upcoming patch, we will see a few buffs as well as nerfs on some of the most dominant weapons including the Groza, UMP and Vector! đŸ”Ģ Let us know your thoughts on the weapon balance in the next update! đŸ’Ĩ"

Here is the list of weapons set to be nerfed and buffed:

Weapon nerfs: Weapon ability upgradation

Groza: Increased minimum damage, recoil, and rate of fire

M1014: Increased minimum damage and rate of fire

UMP: Increased minimum damage and armor penetration

M249: Increased movement speed while firing as well as the minimum range

Weapon buffs: Weapon ability degradation

SVD: Decreased additional damage to body and fire rate

Parafal: Decreased recoil and maximum range

Vector: Decreased minimum damage, accuracy, and range

M1887: Decreased maximum range

Woodpecker: Decreased rate of fire

New Training grounds

Advertisement

In an Instagram post, Garena shared a few highlights of the revamped training grounds in the upcoming OB26 update of Free Fire. Here are the list of new features added:

New structure and design of the training grounds, with additional locations, backdrops, and bigger size.

A new full-sized racing track.

The target range is also renewed to provide more visual feedback

New esports Hall of Fame beside the social zone