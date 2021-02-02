Free Fire OB26 update release date and time revealed

Garena Free Fire's developers frequently release periodic updates that add new features to the game. As a result, players can keep obtaining a wide array of new items like costumes, skins, characters, pets, and more, either by using diamonds, the game's currency, or via events and rewards.

Free Fire's OB25 update has been quite good, and the OB26 update is just a few days away. It is expected to launch a range of new features that will improve the battle royale experience for players.

This article discusses the planned release date and time of the Free Fire OB26 update.

Free Fire OB26 expected release date and time

It is anticipated that the OB26 update will be live around February 4th. As usual, servers will be disabled for maintenance before the update is pushed in.

Following the previous OB25 launch, Indian players can expect the launch of the OB26 update at around 5:30 PM IST (GMT +5.30).

Players will be able to download the update directly from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Free rewards after update

Gamers can collect x2 Weapon Royale Voucher and x2 Diamond Royale Voucher as rewards for updating the game.

They can follow these steps after downloading the update to collect the free reards:

Users have to open Garena Free Fire and tap the calendar (event) icon on the screen's right side.

Click the calendar icon

They must find the 'Events' tab and click the 'Update Patch 4/2' section.

Press the 'Update Patch 4/2' section.

Finally, players can press the claim button beside the rewards column to collect them.

