Free Fire OB27 Advance Server APK download release date revealed

Garena frequently releases updates for Free Fire to keep the gaming experience fresh for players. The final update is generally preceded by an Advance Server, where new features are put to the test before they are officially released.

The registration for the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server has finally commenced, and players have an opportunity to check out all the new features of the upcoming update.

Free Fire OB27 Advance Server APK download release date

The download for the APK file of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server will begin on April 1

As per the official website, the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server downloads will begin on April 1. Players will be able to download the APK file from the website.

The start date and the end date of the Advance Server haven't been revealed yet. However, it will likely begin soon after the download for the APK starts.

End date and start date of the Advance Server are yet to be announced

Players will also need an Activation Code to access the server. Free Fire developers only give out the code to a select number of users after reviewing all the applications.

Activation Code that the players have to enter

Players without the code will not be able to test out the Advance Server. There is no alternative way to obtain the code.

How to register for Free Fire OB26 Advance Server

Registrations for the OB27 Advance Server

Players can follow the steps given below to register for Free Fire OB27 Advance Server:

Step 1: Players must first visit the Free Fire Advance Server website. They can click here to do so.

Players must first visit the Free Fire Advance Server website. They can click here to do so. Step 2: Next, they should log in using their Facebook account to register for the Advance Server.

Next, they should log in using their Facebook account to register for the Advance Server. Step 3: Players must then enter all the required details, like their e-mail address and phone number, into the text field and click on the "Join Now" option. They will get registered for the Advance Server and will be able to download the APK file from April 1.

Players can obtain diamonds for reporting bugs and glitches

Players will also obtain diamonds for reporting bugs and glitches found in the server to the developers.

