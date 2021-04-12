Free Fire OB27 update features: New gun, character level-up method, and more

The announcement of the upcoming Free Fire OB27 update has caught the eye of several fans and players across the world. The forthcoming patch is scheduled to go live on April 14, 2021, and is set to bring in numerous features, enhancing the overall user experience.

Garena has teased various features through social media posts and has also released “What’s UP Free Fire Season 2 Episode 2,” revealing some of the key changes.

This article looks at some of the major features released in the OB27 update.

Free Fire OB27 features

#1 - Change in character UI and leveling system

The character UI will be entirely overhauled in the upcoming patch. It will be made more accessible for the users, enabling them to have an overview of the characters and change them easily. In addition to this, players can switch between skill sets or abilities from the loadout section via the lobby.

One fundamental change that will be implemented in the OB27 update is the remake of the character level up system as it would become free, and players would only require memory fragments to do the same.

#2 - New weapon: Kord

A new weapon called "Kord" would also be making its way in the battle royale title with the upcoming Free Fire OB27 update. The firearm was previously available in the Advance Server, which concluded a few days ago.

The unique aspect of the gun is that users gain extra power and firing when used in prone or crouch positions. However, the exact stats are yet to be revealed.

#3 - Awakened ability merged and ability balancing

The normal and awakened characters' ability will be merged into one and will only occupy a single slot, which will further increase the characters' effectiveness.

Apart from this, specific abilities will be altered to provide the players with a balanced experience. Two of the revealed changes include Wukong and Rafael. The cooldown of the former character will reset with each kill. Meanwhile, the ability of Rafael has received a significant improvement.

#4 - Changes in the Clash Squad store

Further enhancements are being made to the Clash Squad store by the developers of Free Fire. After the update, players will be able to choose from a variety of weapons that are available. Also, in this mode, users will be able to drop and pick up a gun and its attachments in one go.

#5 - Bermuda Remastered

The highly anticipated Bermuda Remastered will be permanently available for players after the upcoming update. Also, Kalahari will be optional to download.

#6 - New character and revival mechanism

Garena has also teased a new character with a silhouette and allusions. But no details about it have been revealed yet. Also, the revival mechanism will be available for the users to use on all the maps.

