Free Fire OB27 update Maintenance Schedule: When will the game be available for players tomorrow?

Free Fire has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years. Its popularity stemmed from the fact that Garena regularly releases new updates, inducing new features to enhance the overall user experience.

Free Fire OB27 patch will bring new multiple new elements, including a character, a firearm, ability balancing, overhauled UI, and more.

It is set to go live on April 14, 2021, and Free Fire’s servers will be down for maintenance for a few hours. Once the update is released, they will be able to directly download it from Google Play Store and Apple App Store; however, the game will become accessible only after the maintenance break concludes.

Free Fire, in one of its recent social media posts, has announced the exact maintenance duration.

Maintenance details for Free Fire OB27 update

The post stated the following:

Dear survivors, tomorrow is our patch day! Please be noted that we will close the game from 9:30 am IST to 6:00 pm IST tomorrow. During this time, you will not be able to log in to the game. However, after the maintenance ends, you may update the game from the Google play store or App Store and play as usual. The wait may be long, but it will be worth the wait! Thank you for your understanding and patience.

Here is the exact schedule for the Free Fire OB27 update:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on April 14, 2021

End time: 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on April 14, 2021

During the time frame mentioned above, players will not be able to play the battle royale title as the servers will be down for the maintenance break.

Additionally, Garena will be offering players 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers to update the game. Players will be able to receive the rewards by logging into the game after the patch.

They can collect the vouchers by following the steps given below:

Step 1: After the update is complete, players have to open the game tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon.

Tap the Calendar icon

Step 2: Users then have to select the “Login Rewards” section under the "Event" tab.

Press the 'Login Rewards' tab

Step 3: Next, they should press the claim button to collect the rewards.

Click on the Claim option

