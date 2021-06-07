Free Fire OB28 update server maintenance, release time, and more details revealed

With the release of the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server a few days back, the excitement around the new update has skyrocketed as players eagerly await the release. Their wait is about to end very soon, with the OB28 update looming close. The update is set to be released tomorrow, i.e., June 8th, 2021.

Prior to every major Free Fire update, Garena closes the game’s server for maintenance, and it is no different this time. In a recent social media post, the developers revealed the schedule for the latest update.

This article provides users with an overview of the timetable of the maintenance before the OB28 update.

Also read: Free Fire OB28 update full patch notes: New character, Mini UZI, weapon balance, and more features

Free Fire OB28 Maintenance schedule revealed

The social media post states:

“Attention survivors! We will be having our game maintenance tomorrow. You know what that means - new features are coming! Please be noted that the game will close from 9:30am-6:00pm (IST) - during this time, you will not be able to enter the game. However, you will be able to play normally once you update after the game opens! Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The schedule for the maintenance is as follows:

Start time: June 8th, 2021, at 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30)

End time: June 8th, 2021, at 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

During this period, the game will remain inaccessible, and users will face an error stating that the servers will be ready soon. Once this break terminates, players can update their game to try out the newest features.

Moreover, developers have set rewards as incentives for players to download the game’s latest version. This time around, the rewards up for grabs comprise 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers.

2x Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale Vouchers are the rewards that the users will be receiving

To receive them, users will have to log in to the latest version between June 9th, 2021 and June 13th, 2021. These would have to be collected through the events section.

Also read: Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more

Edited by Gautham Balaji