Free Fire Open : Grand Finals day 1 Overall standings

Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020's 1st day of the Grand Final has concluded with 4 Unknown leading the points table.

Free Fire Open Grand Finals Teams

The top 12 teams that qualified from the league stage battled it out over six matches of the game. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 50,00,000 INR and is streamed exclusively on Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Youtube Channel.

Free Fire Open Grand Finals day 1 schedule

Fans watching the finals will have a chance to win 52 Redmi 9 Power phones along with 3.2 lakh diamonds and exclusive merchandise.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020 Day 1 Standings:-

The first match played on the map of Bermuda was won by Hex Esports with three kills followed by 4 Unknown with five kills. SRV 4 AM secured third place with 4 kills. Galaxy Racer Barcaboi was awarded the MVP title as he eliminated four enemies to the lobby.

Team Chaos claimed the booyah in the second match played on the desert map of Kalahari with eight kills followed by Team Elite with 11 kills. SRV 4 AM once again secured third place with three kills.

The third match, again played on Bermuda, was won by Life Hackerz with four kills followed by 4 Unknown with six kills. Sanelikhi from Blood Bashers claimed the MVP title with five kills.

4 Unknown emerged victorious in the fourth match played on Kalahari with 11 kills where their assaulter Anand alone took four kills to bag the MVP award. They were followed by Team Mayhem with eight kills and Total Gaming with five kills.

The fifth and sixth match played in Bermuda and Kalahari was once again claimed by 4 Unknown with seven and six kills respectively. Team Chaos played aggressively in the fifth match to secure 12 kills while Sixth Sense showed aggression in the final match to clinch nine kills.

At the end of Day 1, 4 Unknown is leading the points table with 76 kill points and 180 overall points followed by Team Chaos with 76 kill points and 146 overall points, Team Elite is sitting in third place while Total Gaming Esports had an ordinary day and they finished in 8th place.

With only six matches left in the Free Fire Open 2020 finals, it will be interesting to see whether any bottom-ranked team challenges 4 Unknown or not.

