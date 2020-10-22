Pix Arena Free Fire Tournament: Format and schedule announced 

With mobile esports growing rapidly in India and around the world, big television networks want to make complete use of the opportunity. The latest to join the bandwagon is the Indian network giant Sony Pix. To promote the television premiere of the Hollywood movie Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Sony Pix is organizing a tournament for Indian players called the Pix Arena Free Fire Tournament. The movie will premiere on the 1st of November 2020 after the tournament ends.

It is a great and prestigious opportunity for the streamers channel to come in limelight due to association with a national TV channel. Your channel name will be promoted on all promotions done by Sony Pix and Fanclash for this event and your stream will also be shown on Sony Pix’s Youtube channel.

Pix Arena Free Fire Tournament

The tournament will feature top tier Free Fire players from India who will fight for a prize pool of 50,000 INR. The tournament will go on for a period of six days, starting from the 26th of October and ending on the 31st of October 2020.

The teams interested in participating in the tournament can head over to the FansClash application available on the Google Play Store and App Store. Sony Pix is also looking for streamers who can both stream and cast the Free Fire tournament.

TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE:

Qualifier 1: 26th –27th October 2020.

This stage will feature a total of 480 teams who will play over a period of two days to fight for 120 spots in the second Qualifier. A total of 40 matches will be played for two days.

Qualifier 2: 28th – 29th October 2020.

This stage will feature a total of 120 teams who will play for two days to gain the 30 spots in the Semi-Finals. A total of 20 matches will be played over a period of two days.

Semi-Finals: 30th October 2020.

The semi-finals will feature a total of 36 teams (30 teams qualified from the second qualifier + six invited teams). These teams will take the 12 available slots in the finals. A total of six matches will be played during the day.

Grand Final: 31st October 2020.

The top 12 teams from the semi-finals will compete for the ultimate prize pool of 50,000 INR. The teams will compete in a BO5 format to see who turns out as the champion in the Pix Arena Free Fire tournament.