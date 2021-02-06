Free Fire players to get Shirou character for free if Instagram post hits 200k comments

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale titles in the mobile segment. Characters are a significant aspect of this game. Each of them, except Nulla and Primis, has a unique ability that influences a specific element of the gameplay. With the addition of Shirou and Skyler, the game features 37 characters.

In a recent Instagram post, Free Fire announced that players could receive the Shirou character for free if they achieve a specific milestone of 200k comments.

Free Fire players can win Shirou if Instagram post hits 200k comments

The Instagram post by Free Fire reads:

"Survivors, here's your chance to win the latest character of the Cobra Update - Shirou, for Free! Reach the milestone of 200k comments by the end of February 11th, 2020. Once the milestone is reached, the whole server will get the Shirou character for FREE!"

To become an eligible participant, users must follow the Free Fire India official Instagram page. They will also have to tag three friends and comment with their UIDs to take part.

If the post surpasses 200k comments by February 11th, the entire server will get the new characters free on February 27th.

It is a win-win situation for players as they have an opportunity to obtain Shiro at no cost.

Shirou in Free Fire

In-game description:

"Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around."

Shirou has a passive in-game ability named 'Damage Delivered.' At the first level, when foes hit a player within a range of 80m, the attacker is marked for six seconds and is only visible to the user. The first shot on the target has a 50% additional armor penetration, and there is a cooldown of 35 seconds.

With the increase in the level, the ability is gradually enhanced, and the cooldown is reduced. At the maximum level, the range and duration for the marking are the same, but the additional armor penetration on the enemy is 100%, and the cooldown is significantly reduced to 20 seconds.

