Titanium Gamer's Free Fire UID, stats, country, K/D ratio, and more

Titanium Gamer is a well-known Indian Free Fire content creator. He regularly uploads videos around aspects of the game, including events. He frequently streams the fast-paced title on his second channel - Titanium Live - which has more than 686k subscribers.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 256557979.

Lifetime stats

Titanium Gamer has participated in 15251 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 3776 games, bringing his win rate to 24.75%. He has registered 45271 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 3.95.

He has competed in 1772 duo matches and has outplayed his opponents on 229 occasions, which corresponds to a win ratio of 12.92%. The YouTuber has eliminated 5417 foes and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.51.

The internet star has 164 Booyahs in 1119 solo matches, translating to a win percentage of 14.65%. He has 3707 frags and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.88.

Ranked stats

The streamer has featured in 164 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 25 matches, which comes down to a win ratio of 15.24%. With 720 kills, the content creator has sustained a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Apart from this, the content creator has played one duo match and two solo games. He is yet to secure a victory but has three and four frags in these matches, respectively.

His YouTube Channel

Titanium Gamer started his journey back on YouTube back in 2018 and since then has uploaded more than 1278 videos on his channel. He has garnered more than 2.63 million subscribers and has 217 million views combined, 13 million of which have come in the last 30 days.

Players can click here to visit his channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Facebook Page: Click here

He also has a Discord server that players can click here to join.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.