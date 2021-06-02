Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer: All you need to know

Garena has announced its first-ever pro league for the Indian region, the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 4th and will conclude on July 18th. It boasts a massive prize pool of ₹35 lakhs.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer registration

Here are the rules that players should remember when they register for the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer:

The tournament is open only for the residents of India and Nepal.

Registrants should be at least level 40 with Diamond 1 rank and 2538 points.

The registration started on June 1st and will end on June 4th at 8:00 PM IST.

Registrations for the online qualifiers (FFC mode) will be done through the in-game feature called the Free Fire Cup (Red color icon on the top-right corner in the main lobby)

Every team that successfully registers will receive eight tickets for matchmaking.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer matchmaking

Here are the guidelines for matchmaking in the FFC mode of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer:

Matchmaking for the FFC Mode begins on June 4th at 4 PM IST. It will end at 8 PM IST.

After the designed timeframe (matchmaking), all unused tickets will be voided.

Free Fire will not allow matchmaking if the squad is incomplete or contains un-registered players.

Out of eight rounds played, only the top five results will be counted in determining the final rankings.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer Format

The top 12 finalists from the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring have been directly invited to the inaugural FFPL. The remaining six spots will be filled through the FFC mode.

The top 18 teams will battle it out in six-match days (played every weekend) from June 26th to July 11th.

Teams invited from Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring

1. Galaxy Racer

2. Team Elite

3. Sixth Sense

4. Last Breath

5. S8UL (formerly known as Nemesis)

6. Captains

7. Team D Esports

8. LVL - Iconic

9. Survivor 4 AM

10. Ankush Free Fire Esports

11. Total Gaming

12. Red Owl Gaming (formerly known as Team Chaos)

Match days:-

Match Day 1 - June 26th (Saturday)

Match Day 2 - June 27th (Sunday)

Match Day 3 - July 3rd (Saturday)

Match Day 4 - July 4th (Sunday)

Match Day 5 - July 10th (Saturday)

Match Day 6 - July 11th (Sunday)

On July 18th, the top 12 qualified teams will compete in the grand finals for a chance at winning the title and a massive prize pool of 35 lakhs INR.

Progression after FFPL 2021 Summer

Free Fire Esports road map for India

The top six teams from the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer will directly qualify for the next India Championship i.e FFIC 2021 Fall Split. Meanwhile, the remaining six teams will be seeded directly to the closed qualifiers of the FFIC.