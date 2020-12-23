Garena Free Fire is one of the most prevalent games of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. Like most other titles of its genre, the rank system in this quick-paced title makes it competitive as players desire to reach the top of the rank ladder.

There is a separate rank system for both major modes – Battle Royale and Clash Squad. Every few months, the Ranked Season resets in Free Fire. The current Season 18 is set to conclude today, and fans are excited about the upcoming season’s arrival.

This article looks at the details of the current and new ranked seasons in Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. Jonty Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire Ranked Season 19 expected release date and time revealed

Season 18 Ranked is set to end on 23rd December.

As mentioned earlier, Season 18 is going to conclude soon. After this, the ranked section would be locked for a few hours. It is expected that the Free Fire Ranked Season 19 will begin at 2:30 PM IST today, i.e., 23rd December. The new season will last about two months.

Also, the players’ ranks will be reset, and they have to start their grind up the tiers again. Moreover, they will receive the respective season-end rewards, which can be collected via the in-game mail section.

Advertisement

Rank reset

Rank Reset

Following are the rank resets that will take place upon the end of Season 18:

Users in Heroic tier will drop down to Gold II tier

Users in Diamond tiers (I to IV) will drop down to Gold I tier.

Users in Platinum tiers (I to IV) will drop down to Silver II tier.

Users in Gold tiers (I to IV) will drop down to Silver I tier.

Users in Silver tiers (I to III) will drop down to the Bronze II tier.

Users in Bronze tiers (I to III) will drop down to Bronze I tier.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. LOUD Coringa: Who has better stats in Free Fire?