Free Fire Ranked Season 19: Rank reset system, season duration, and end date revealed

Since its release over three years ago, Garena Free Fire has risen to prominence and made its name as a leading battle royale title on the mobile platform. The title features two separate rank systems for the Clash Squad and regular BR modes.

Ranked Season 18 has drawn to an end, and the next season has commenced. Moreover, the ranks of players have been reset, and they have received the season-end rewards.

This article looks at the reset ranks and duration of Ranked Season 19 in Free Fire.

Free Fire Ranked Season 19 details

Duration and end date

Duration of the new season

As usual, the new season will last two months and should come to an end on February 26th, and the next season will begin on the same day.

Rank Reset

Rank reset list

The progress of players is not carried forward to the new ranked season. At the end of the season, their stats are wiped off, and the ranks are reset at the beginning of the new one.

The new rank entirely depends on the performance of gamers in the previous season. Here is how the ranks are reset in Free Fire in Season 19:

Player finishing the season in Bronze I-III (1000-1300 Rank Points) will drop down to Bronze I (1000 Rank Points)

Player finishing the season in Silver I-III (1301-1600 Rank Points) will drop down to Bronze II (1175 Rank Points)

Players finishing the season in Gold I-IV (1601-2100 Rank Points) will drop down to Silver I (1350 Rank Points)

Players finishing the season in Platinum I-IV (2101-2600 Rank Points) will drop down to Silver II (1500 Rank Points)

Players finishing the season in Diamond I-IV (2600-3200 Rank Points) will drop down to Gold I (1650 Rank Points)

Players finishing the season in Heroic (3200 Rank Points and above) will drop down to Gold II (1750 Rank Points)

Since the highest rank the players can receive is Gold II, it provides other users with a perfect opportunity to grind to the top tier. Players will also receive various rewards to reaching higher levels at the end of the current season.

