Free Fire redeem code for today (12th April): Free Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate, Weapon Royale and Diamond Royale Vouchers

Often Free Fire players don’t possess sufficient diamonds to acquire exclusive and attractive in-game items from the store. Hence, they look out for the redeem codes, these alphanumeric codes offering a variety of rewards comprising bundles, skins, crates, vouchers, and more.

However, Free Fire redeem codes can be used by players from a specific server(s) and during a given timeframe. They have to be redeemed from the rewards redemption site for Free Fire.

This article provides players with the latest redeem code for Free Fire.

Free Fire redeem code for today (12th April)

The rewards

Redeem code: 3SAG9JQBJWYS

Reward: 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate.

Note: The code mentioned above can be used only by the players on Europe Server. The following error will be encountered by those trying to redeem the rewards outside the specified regions. “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in this region.”

How to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Users from the European region can follow these steps to utilize the code and claim the rewards:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site. They can click on this link to visit it.

Step 2: Next, they are required to log in using any of the available methods: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Players have to login to their Free Fire accounts

Players that have guest accounts will not be able to use the redeem code. Hence, they must consider binding their accounts to any of the means that have been mentioned above.

Step 3: Enter the code into the text field and tap on the ‘Confirm’ button. A dialog box will appear; press the "OK" option.

Players have to finally click on the 'OK' button

Step 4: Rewards will be sent to the player's Free Fire account within 24 hours of a successful redemption. Any form of in-game currency will be directly credited.

Suppose an error is encountered when while redeeming. It is likely that the code has expired or is not meant to be used by players from the given server.

